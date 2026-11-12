Arlington: Hegseth’s group silenced

A guard of the tomb of the Unknown Soldier silenced a group including Pete Hegseth on 11 November 2026 in Arlington. Laughter preceded the intervention, after the ceremony of the Veterans Day. The Pentagon supported the soldier, judging his recall to the appropriate decorum. The available evidence does not allow personal laughter to be attributed to the Secretary of Defense. The warning did not name it and addressed all visitors present near the monument.

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A soldier keeping the tomb of the Unknown Soldier silenced a group including Pete Hegseth, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. The intervention occurred after the ceremony of the Veterans Day, while the leader of the Pentagon and his entourage finished a photo session. Laughters and conversations preceded the warning.

The Pentagon then supported the military intervention. His spokesman, Sean Parnell, felt that the soldier had recalled the decorum rules correctly and respectfully.

In Arlington, a reminder to visitors

The sequence was captured by the video device common to television channels installed for the ceremony. According to consistent records, the guard interrupted his march to turn to the group leaving the scene. He said: « All visitors must maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect. »

The wording covers all visitors. She doesn’t name Pete Hegseth. The available evidence establishes the presence of the US Secretary of Defense in the group, but does not allow him to personally attribute the laughter he heard. Presenting the scene as a nominative reprimand or sanction against the minister would therefore go beyond the established facts.

Pete Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer, and several of her collaborators were present. The commemorative ceremony also brought together Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Their participation in the ceremony does not mean that they were part of the group concerned by the silent reminder.

Pentagon approves soldier’s intervention

In his reply, Sean Parnell reaffirmed the respect of the secretary and the department for the sacrifices of the American military. He did not dispute the legitimacy of the call to order. This official reaction distinguishes the incident from the comments that might give it a conflict between the sentinel and its hierarchy.

The precise time of intervention is not established in the items consulted. The timetable for the publication of the records should not be confused with that of the facts.

A place of recollection kept day and night

Since 1921, the tomb of the Unknown Soldier has been home to the remains of an unidentified U.S. military member of the First World War. The monument is a place of mourning and recollection for families and visitors.

The permanent guard, 24 hours a day, dates back to 1937. The soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as « The Old Guard », have been carrying out this mission since 1948. These two dates refer to different stages: the beginning of continuous monitoring, and then its taking over by the current unit.

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