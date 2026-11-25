The road transport unions announced processions towards central Beirut at 9.30 a.m. Jennifer Barreto is crowned Miss Universe in San Juan; Perla Harb did not pass the first round. Lebanon plays at noon its quarter-final beach football against Bahrain.

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Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 8 a.m. in Beirut.The road transport unions called for a strike until noon, with marches announced at 9.30 a.m. in Greater Beirut. In Puerto Rico, Jennifer Barreto won Miss Universe; The Lebanese Perla Harb did not enter the Top 30. In Thailand, Lebanon plays at noon, Beirut time, its quarter final of the Asian Beach Football Cup against Bahrain.

Transport to Lebanon: processions expected at 9.30 a.m

The road transport federations programme provides for rallies from 6 a.m. to 12 noon. In Greater Beirut, the points announced include Dora, the roundabout of the Embassy of Kuwait, the crossroads of Cola, Khaldé-Aramoun and the Kafaat roundabout in Hadath. At 9.30 a.m., motorcades must depart to Riad al-Solh and Martyrs Squares. The trade unions announced a press briefing at 10.30 a.m. in Riad al-Solh Square.

Gatherings are also planned in Aley, Jbeil, Safra, Saida, Tripoli, Akkar and Bekaa. Trade unions promise to leave roads open for civilian vehicles. This does not guarantee a fluid circulation near gatherings. The places mentioned are covered by the trade union programme, not by a list of closed roads. Transporters are calling for the implementation of the State’s commitments, including assistance to drivers and supervision of public road transport.

Miss Universe : Puerto Rico wins, Perla Harb comes out in the first round

Jennifer Barreto won the competition in San Juan on the evening of Tuesday 24 November, local time. The Mexican Fátima Bosch handed him the crown. Dominican Melissa Núñez and Venezuelan Clara Vegas complete the podium. Philippine Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealander Georgia Waddington occupy the other two places in the Top 5.

Perla Harb, who represented Lebanon, is not among the 30 semi-finalists. No individual rankings were announced for those screened out in this first selection. The French Garance Authie reached the Top 12 but did not reach the finals at five.

Yemen: Government strengthens Aden’s defence

The internationally recognized Yemeni government army said on Tuesday that the Houthis had come close to Aden, which houses the main government institutions. Government forces reinforced the defence of the agglomeration after their withdrawal, announced on 15 November, of positions near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. This evolution does not mean that the Houthis have entered the city. Aden also hosts health services and humanitarian operations in a country where the war has displaced millions of people.

France: Sarkozy and Bruni referred to Takieddine

On Tuesday, the investigating judges notified Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni and other defendants of their dismissal from the correctional court. The investigation focuses on the circumstances in which Ziad Takieddine, a Franco-Lebanese middleman, returned in 2020 on his accusations of Libyan financing of the 2007 presidential campaign. This procedure is distinct from the campaign funding trial. The dismissal is not a conviction and the accused remain presumed innocent.

Beach football: Lebanon plays its quarter against Bahrain at noon

The Asian Football Confederation set the kick-off at 5 p.m. in Thailand, noon in Beirut. Lebanon finished second in its band after winning Afghanistan and Vietnam. His last game of chickens resulted in a 7–2 defeat against Iran, according to the official record of the match. The quarter final is played at Phang Nga, Ban Nam Khem Beach Arena.

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