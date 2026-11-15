Gaza: Rafah Brigade Chief Killed

Hamas and the Israeli army confirm the death of Samir Abu Younis, commander of the Rafah Brigade, in a strike in southern Gaza. The al-Qassam brigades set the attack on Saturday evening, November 14. According to Israel, he had taken the lead of the brigade about two months earlier, after the death of Nael Abu Obeid. The full balance of the strike remains to be determined. The military announcements and biographical elements of Hamas remain attributed to their authors.

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Samir Abu Younis, commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza. Al-Qassam brigades announced his death Sunday, November 15, 2026, by placing the attack on Saturday night. The Israeli army and Shin Bet then confirmed that they had targeted him. He had been running this brigade for about two months, according to their statement.

Rafah Brigade Commander Killed

The announcements on both sides agree on the identity of the person responsible and on his death. However, they do not provide a precise time of strike. The al-Qassam brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, set the attack on the evening of November 14. The Israeli communiqué refers to a night operation in the south of the enclave.

According to medical and local sources cited by news agencies, the strike hit the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunes. Injured persons are also reported. The details available do not allow for a complete and independently verified assessment of the attack. The function of Rafah’s commander therefore does not mean that the strike took place in that city.

The full name given by the Israeli army is Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis. Hamas also presents him as a member of the General Military Council of its brigades. This confirmation distinguishes its case from that of an official only announced as a target, whose fate would remain unknown.

A quick succession at the head of the brigade

According to the Israeli army, Abu Younis succeeded Nael Abu Obeid, who was killed on 15 September. He had previously been deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade and head of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion. His journey is thus part of the local structure of Hamas’ military wing.

In his tribute, the movement states that he had joined al-Qassam brigades in 1991 and that he had been detained in Israel. He attributed him to participate in the planning and supervision of the attack of 7 October 2023. These biographical elements and responsibility are presented as statements by his organization.

The Israeli army accused him of leading the preparations for attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. She also claims that he was working to rebuild the brigade’s military capabilities. The press release does not publish documents to independently verify these charges.

Attacks that continue despite the truce

Israel assures that it has taken precautions to limit the risks to civilians, including the use of precision ammunition and aerial surveillance. This statement is not an independent finding on the effects of the strike.

The death of Abu Younis occurred while the ceasefire of October 2025 did not end the Israeli attacks in the enclave. It follows the strike on Thursday 12 November against Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunes. Israel then announced that it was targeting another official, Mohamed Abu Ismail, as the commander of the Khan Yunes Brigade. His death had not been confirmed in the material published at that time.

These two operations involve different officials. The confirmation of the death of Rafah’s commander therefore does not reveal the fate of the person responsible for the attack in Nasser. No successor to Abu Younis is identified in the advertisements examined this Sunday.

Illustration from archive: Jabaliya, May 31, 2024. The photograph shows neither Rafah nor the strike of November 14, 2026. Photo: Hussein Jaber / UNRWA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO. Libnanews clothing under the same license.

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