Charawna: Army announces capture of captive

The Lebanese army announces about one million captive tablets seized in Charawna, near Baalbek, as well as rockets, weapons and 18 kilograms of narcotics. A wanted suspect was injured in an exchange of fire, according to his statement of 15 November 2026. Four others were arrested. The charges remain charges and the inventory has not been independently verified. The investigation continues under judicial supervision. This operation remains separate from the cannabis destruction announced two days earlier.

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The Lebanese Army reports that it seized approximately 1 million captive tablets, rockets, weapons and ammunition during an operation in Charawna, in the Baalbek region. In her statement of Sunday 15 November 2026, she also reported 18 kilograms of narcotics and several vehicles seized. The wanted suspect was injured during an exchange of fire, according to the command’s account.

In Charawna, an operation targeting a wanted man

The military leadership indicated that the intervention was prepared by monitoring and monitoring. It targeted a Lebanese national designated by the initials F.J., presented as being the subject of numerous arrest warrants.

According to the communiqué, a unit was shot during the operation and the military responded. The suspect was reached and transported to a hospital for treatment. The army describes its injuries as moderate, without specifying the establishment or time of the intervention.

The command refers, among other things, to shooting at a patrol and civilians, violent incidents and drug trafficking among the charges against him. These charges and the announced existence of warrants do not constitute a judicial conviction.

Four others arrested

Two other Lebanese and two Syrians were also arrested, says the army. The communiqué does not detail the individual charges against these four persons or their possible links with the suspect initially sought.

The announced inventory distinguishes about 1 million captive tablets and 18 kilograms of astounding substances whose nature is not specified. It does not provide estimates of market value, number of rockets or weapons, or quantity of ammunition. These figures are those of the command and have not been independently verified.

Investigation under judicial supervision

The seized items were handed over to the competent authorities and the investigation with the arrested persons began under the supervision of the judiciary, says the army.

This intervention is distinct from the operations in Marjhin and Bouday, which were announced on 13 November. These included the destruction of approximately 215 tons of cannabis and marijuana and the seizure of machines. They should not be added to the Charawna seizures or presented as a single transaction.

Cover photograph: Libnanews bank archive, February 2025. It does not show the operation announced on November 15, 2026. Photo: Lebanese Army / Direction of Orientation.

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