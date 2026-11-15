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Who orders from the Bank of Lebanon?
For 30 years, only one man led the Bank of Lebanon. Today, the bank resolution law creates a second decision centre. Who has the last word in case of blockage?
To the programme: Riad Salamé, governor from 1993 to 2023 Karim Souaid, governor since April 2025 The Central Council and the Higher Resolution Council The appeal of President Aoun against Article 3 IMF to assess any change
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