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Who orders from the Bank of Lebanon?

For 30 years, only one man led the Bank of Lebanon. Today, the bank resolution law creates a second decision centre. Who has the last word in case of blockage?

To the programme:

Riad Salamé, governor from 1993 to 2023

Karim Souaid, governor since April 2025

The Central Council and the Higher Resolution Council

The appeal of President Aoun against Article 3

IMF to assess any change

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