Paris: 21 metro stations close November 14

RATP announces the closure of 21 metro stations in Paris for the events on Saturday 14 November 2026. Châtelet and Les Halles are concerned from 10 a.m. and then 19 other stations at 11 a.m. in Paris time. Two sections of lines 6 and 11 will also be interrupted. Trains will not serve closed stations and connections will be removed. The recovery will depend on authorization from the police prefecture, without a general schedule.

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RATP plans to close 21 metro stations in Paris on Saturday 14 November 2026, at the request of the police prefecture. Châtelet and Les Halles are concerned from 10 am. Another 19 stations are scheduled to follow at 11 a.m. These hours are those of Paris, 11 a.m. and 12 noon in Beirut, respectively.

The official bulletin consulted early Saturday morning presents these measures as security arrangements related to demonstrations. It also announces two traffic interruptions. Restrictions must come into force in the morning.

Metro stations: Châtelet and Les Halles from 10:00

The first wave concerns two stations:

Chestnut on lines 1, 4, 7, 11 and 14 of the metro.

on lines 1, 4, 7, 11 and 14 of the metro. The Halleson line 4.

The bulletin distinguishes between metro stations. It does not allow for a general closure of all the RER docks at Châtelet–Les Halles. Travellers using this pole must check their line information separately.

Nineteen additional stations at 11 a.m

The second wave covers the following stations, with the metro lines indicated by the operator:

Charles de Gaulle-Etoile: lines 1, 2 and 6.

lines 1, 2 and 6. George V, Argentina and Tuileries: line 1.

line 1. Franklin D. Roosevelt: lines 1 and 9.

lines 1 and 9. Champs-Elysées–Clemenceau: lines 1 and 13.

lines 1 and 13. Concord: lines 1, 8 and 12.

lines 1, 8 and 12. Reuilly-Diderot: lines 1 and 8.

lines 1 and 8. Miromesnil: lines 9 and 13.

lines 9 and 13. Invalid: lines 8 and 13.

lines 8 and 13. Bastille: lines 1, 5 and 8.

lines 1, 5 and 8. Chemin Vert, Saint-Sébastien–Froissart and Daughters of Calvaire: line 8.

line 8. Vaneau: line 10.

line 10. National Assembly, Solferino and Rue du Bac: line 12.

line 12. Varenne:line 13.

The RER A will also not serve Charles de Gaulle-Étoile from 11 o’clock, confirms the official page of this line. This restriction does not mean stopping the RER A on its entire journey.

Two sections interrupted, correspondence deleted

Line 6 will be interrupted between Kléber and Charles de Gaulle-Étoile. Line 11 will be between Hôtel de Ville and Châtelet. The general bulletin does not provide a separate schedule for these two interruptions.

In closed stations, trains will run without stopping and connections will not be insured, says RATP. As a result, a line can continue to operate while no longer allowing train to descend or change at a given station.

These measures accompany the day of demonstrations on 14 November. In Paris, the organizers announced a course Republic–Bastille–Nation. The transport system must be distinguished from the results of the mobilisation, which is not yet known on Saturday morning.

The reopening of the stations will depend on the authorization of the police prefecture. No general timetable is announced in the bulletin consulted. RATP and Île-de-France Mobility information must be checked just before the trip, including for the return trip.

Cover: entry of Châtelet photographed on 27 November 2016 by Chabe01, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Photo archive, without visual connection to the closures of November 14, 2026. Layout Libnanews under the same license.

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