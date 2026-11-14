Lebanese Army: candidatures from 16 November

The Lebanese Army announces the recruitment of military and civilian specialists. Applications will be received from 16 November to 18 December 2026, at the Karantina barracks, from Monday to Friday. The communiqué specifies the areas open to women, while its annex details the administrative documents and photographs to be prepared. The deposit is personal and is not valid. Candidates must verify the conditions of the grade and specialty prior to travel.

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From 16 November to 18 December 2026 inclusive, the Lebanese Armed Forces will receive applications for specialist recruitment. The announcement of the Ministry of Defence and Command, dated 13 November, concerns military and civilians. Candidates must file their own files at the Karantina barracks, with the army music, Monday to Friday between 7.30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Lebanon time.

The procedure is conducted by competition for positions of sergeant or specialist corporal. The communiqué and its annex do not give the number of seats. An application therefore does not qualify for selection or appointment to the army.

Lebanese Army: Which profiles are concerned?

The conditions are not the same for men and women. According to the press release, candidates must hold a diploma in the fields of health, guidance, information technology or electronics, telecommunications. The presence of a trade in the general list does not mean that all categories can apply for it. Before drawing up their file, the persons concerned must check with the army the age and diploma conditions corresponding to the grade and specialty concerned.

A different file for civilians and the military

The candidate must have been Lebanese for at least ten years. The text also imposes judicial and conduct requirements. In particular, it excludes certain convictions, including after rehabilitation or amnesty. He called for a commitment to sign the voluntary contract provided for in the rules in force. The text also provides for written commitments concerning political affiliation before incorporation, with an exception for the military.

For civilians, the documents include individual and family extracts of civil status, a certificate of residence, a certificate of good conduct of the mukhtar and a criminal record. Two certified copies of the requested diploma are required. This list summarizes the main pieces; the additional requirements depend on the candidate’s status.

The photographs requested are accurate: five in 4 × 4 cm format, three in front and two in profile, and two in 12 × 8 cm format showing the entire body standing. The advertisement requires recent, untouched and certified photos. For military personnel, they must be taken in uniform and targeted by the administrative unit commander.

Members are also required to submit planned service and vital records, as well as disciplinary records. Special conditions apply to volunteers and conscripts whose service has been extended. The document distinguishes between the sanctions chosen and their period of calculation: these rules should not be replaced by conditions for civilians.

Check parts dates before moving

The Annex shall lay down a period of 30 days at the time of filing for the documents which it expressly designates. This rule does not mean that all documents, including diplomas, must have been issued within one month. Candidates can consult the conditions and documents required from the regional commands, military sites and barracks, as well as the official army website.

The materials of the written tests are available at the place of deposit. Neither the date of the examinations nor their schedule are specified in the November 13 press release and its annex.

Archives photo published in February 2025; undocumented shooting date. It does not show the recruitment of November 2026. Lebanese Army, direction of Orientation / Image Bank Libnanews.

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