France is preparing for a new Saturday of mobilization on 14 November. Laurent Nuñez announces about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes, with staff still likely to be adjusted. In Paris, several organizations plan a common route from Republic to Nation by Bastille. The Human Rights League also calls for a demonstration. Local measures have been taken to supervise certain assemblies, such as the authorisation of two drones in Metz. These announcements precede events and do not constitute an assessment of the day.

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The demonstrations of 14 November 2026 must mobilize approximately 70,000 policemen and gendarmes in France. Laurent Nuñez announced Friday, November 13th this plan for the fifth Saturday of mobilization against expensive life. In Paris, several organizations plan to converge on a route from Republic to Nation, by Bastille.

The Minister of the Interior anticipates between 50 and 60 parades in the territory. These estimates do not constitute an equity balance sheet. During his televised interview on Friday, Laurent Nuñez said that the number of law enforcement officers would still be discussed in a meeting during the day.

Events of 14 November: a device announced as mobile

The Minister plans to renew the organization of the previous Saturdays, with units capable of moving and reacting to dispersed groups. He also announced controls upstream of the processions. The risks of overruns referred to in the report are a matter for the authorities to assess, not for the record of incidents that have occurred this Saturday.

In Paris, several calls converge

The coordination of the Yellow Gilets announced Friday the agreement of the police prefecture for the journey Republic–Bastille–Nation, deposited Tuesday. The CGT also confirmed the absence of a ban on this event. The Ile-de-France unions of the CGT, the FSU and FO plan to participate.

This convergence brings together distinct demands: purchasing power, study conditions, public services and combating violence against children. It does not mean that all organizations have the same program. These announcements by the organizers describe a planned course, the actual progress of which remains to be seen.

The LDH also calls for

In a statement dated 9 November, the Human Rights League calls for joining the 14 November protests. It contests the proposal for a law on the presumption of self-defence of law enforcement.

The association believes that this legislation would weaken investigations following police fire and the rapid collection of evidence. It invokes the responsibility of public officials and the control of the necessity and proportionality of the use of weapons. It is his objections to the text, not a court decision establishing these consequences.

In Metz, a precise authorisation for two drones

Local provisions are not confused with national arrangements. A decree of the prefect of the Moselle, dated 12 November, authorizes two cameras on drones on Saturday, 14 November, from noon. He cites a march for Gaza demonstration and outlines the overflight on a map covering areas of Metz, Longeville-lès-Metz and Montigny-lès-Metz.

The authorisation runs until the end of security and the restoration of traffic flows. The text excludes sound capture and automated facial recognition. This administrative authorization does not prove that the devices have already been used. It also does not apply to all French processions.

Coverage: Event in Paris, February 6, 2020. Photograph archive, unrelated to the development of November 14, 2026. Photo: Jeanne Menjoulet / Flickr, CC BY 2.0. Boxing and editorial dressing Libnanews.

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