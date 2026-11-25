Explosions are reported in Bint Jbeil and Qabrikha. Naïm Qassem challenged Joseph Aoun’s speech and military justice issued warrants against five men already detained in the North. In Egypt, a fire on the Greater Cairo ring road killed at least 30 people. The European Union is planning discussions with its Western Balkans partners from the beginning of 2027.

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Thursday 26 November 2026, midnight in Beirut. Two explosions are reported in southern Lebanon, with no confirmed results. Naim Qassem responds to Joseph Aoun on the role of state and weapons. In the North, five warrants target men already detained. In Egypt, at least 30 people died near Cairo. In Brussels, the European Union announces further discussions with the Western Balkans.

South Lebanon: two new reports after Kunine’s

The National Information Agency reported on Wednesday an explosion in the city of Bint Jbeil, separate from the one announced earlier in Kounine. It assigns it to the Israeli army. The dispatch does not specify the exact time of the explosion, the damage, or any human impact.

In Qabrikha, Marjayoun District, local reports occurred in the evening of an explosion that reportedly hit a parked vehicle. They attribute it to an Israeli drone. No official confirmation or human assessment could be established. This report should not be confused with the report of November 24, when the municipality announced that a house had been affected.

Naim Qassem contests the speech of Independence

Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Naïm Qassem, responded on Wednesday to Joseph Aoun’s speech of independence. He accused the President of putting Israeli attacks and Hezbollah’s action on the same level. Qassem also said his party recognized the Taif agreement and the Constitution as a common political framework.

Joseph Aoun had defended diplomacy in order to obtain Israeli withdrawal and reaffirmed that weapons must be state-owned. Qassem’s intervention led to the announcement of no agreement on this matter.

Military justice: five warrants against men already detained

Military investigating judge Ghada Abu Alwan issued arrest warrants against the five men who had already been detained in the Bécharré and Batrun highs case. They were heard in the presence of their lawyer. The judge requested expertise to compare their handwriting with the annotations of the cards and documents seized. No results of this expertise were announced.

The government commissioner to the military court, Claude Ghanem, also issued search notices targeting three other people to make them heard. There is no indication that they were arrested. The five detainees, including those accused of forming an armed group, remain presumed innocent.

In Egypt, at least 30 dead on the Greater Cairo ring road

A truck carrying petroleum products caught fire on Wednesday night in al-Warraq, Giza governorate. The flames spread to other vehicles. Egyptian prosecutors reported at least 30 deaths and 25 injuries in a provisional assessment. The authorities opened an investigation to establish the origin of the fire. DNA testing should help identify certain victims.

Western Balkans: discussions with EU early 2027

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced Wednesday, at the Brussels Summit, discussions with each Western Balkan partner from the beginning of 2027. The objective is to open up certain sectors of the single market before accession. Negotiations on roaming charges have already started with four partners; No new tariff shall enter into force following this summit.

The Commission also mentioned EUR 338 million that Albania, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia could receive under the reforms. This is a potential amount, not an announced payment.

Primary right and center: meeting of November 26 postponed

In France, the meeting scheduled for Thursday as part of the discussions on a right and centre primary was postponed. The change relates to this preparatory meeting. He did not decide whether to organise a primary school or whether to appoint a presidential candidate in 2027.

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