Fires are reported in Khiam and Zibqin Valley. Lebanese carriers are calling for a strike at six o’clock. In Riyadh, Saudi authorities announce eleven wounded. Tehran maintains its terms for negotiating with Washington. In Gaza, ten people died on Tuesday, including one injured since Friday.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Wednesday 25 November 2026, midnight in Beirut.Fires were reported on Tuesday night in Khiam and Zibqin Valley, following an explosion in Kfar Tebnit. The road transport unions called for a strike at 6 a.m., with the expected processions in central Beirut. Qatar continues its efforts with Washington while Tehran maintains its conditions. In Gaza, the Palestinian record of the day reached ten deaths, including those injured before Tuesday.

South Lebanon: Shooting in Khiam and Zibqin Valley

On the evening of Tuesday, 24 November, Lebanese official agency correspondents reported automatic gunfire in Khiam, Marjayoun District. Their 2213 dispatch attributed fire to the Israeli army and did not specify the start time or its consequences. A separate point, published earlier, reported Israeli artillery fire in the Zibqin Valley. No human results were reported for these two episodes in the reports consulted.

In Kfar Tebnit, a large explosion attributed to the Israeli army was reported earlier that evening. This information describes three separate facts: they do not establish that they are covered by the same transaction.

Transportation: strike from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, processions from 9.30 a.m

Road transport federations and trade unions are planning rallies at 6 a.m. in Greater Beirut, Mount Lebanon, North, South and Bekaa. At 9.30 a.m., processions must be made from several points in Greater Beirut to Riad al-Solh and Martyr squares. A trade union press briefing is scheduled at 10.30 a.m. in Riad al-Solh Square.

The organizers say they want to leave roads open for civilian vehicles. This announcement does not guarantee a fluid circulation near gatherings. The movement aims to secure the implementation of commitments made by the authorities to professionals in the sector, in particular on aids to drivers and conditions for the exercise of the profession.

Baalbeck: Five arrests detailed by the army, one man injured

The Lebanese Armed Forces announced searches in Charaoné, Baalbeck, as part of an investigation into the alleged shooting and trafficking of narcotics. The body of the press release distinguishes five people arrested and a sixth man, wounded during an exchange of fire and then led to the hospital. He did not specify whether he had been detained. Command says it seized weapons, ammunition and narcotics. The investigation continues under the control of the judiciary.

Riyadh: Beirut and Abu Dhabi condemn the attack

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the attack on a tower in the Riyadh financial district and expressed his solidarity with Saudi Arabia. The Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a separate conviction. The Saudi authorities reported 11 injuries.

Iran: Doha Continues · Global Voices

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al Thani met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington. Doha supports a diplomatic solution that guarantees freedom of navigation and paves the way for a regional agreement. This meeting is not a resumption of direct talks between the United States and Iran.

The President of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, repeated on Tuesday that Iran would not negotiate until seven conditions were met, without re-listing the whole of them. In the Strait of Ormuz, the Revolutionary Guards claimed that three oil tankers had struck mines and caught fire. The UKMTO, for its part, reported that three vessels had been affected by undetermined projectiles and that their crews were safe and sound. There is nothing to identify the three ships of the Iranian declaration as those of the maritime bulletin.

Gaza: Ten deaths on Tuesday, including injuries from previous days

The Palestinian public agency, citing medical sources, recorded ten deaths on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip. Among them was a 30-year-old woman who died of injuries sustained on Friday in the camp of Noussiirat. The first assessment of the day included three deaths in the Wadi Gaza area and three in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunes. The ten deaths recorded do not correspond to ten people killed in Tuesday’s strikes.

Landmines and explosive remnants: nearly 7,000 victims identified in 2025

The Landmine Monitor annual report, released on Tuesday, identified 6,929 landmine and explosive remnants of war victims in 2025, including 1,955 deaths. This is the highest annual review since 2020. Burma and Syria are the two largest victims. The report recalls that the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty entered into force for Lebanon on 1 November 2026, six months after its accession.

Ukraine: Kyiv’s needs for 2027

Before representatives of Ukrainian communities, Volodymyr Zelensky estimated on Tuesday that his country would need at least €115 billion in 2027. This is an estimate by Kyiv, not a new European financial commitment. The matter should be on the agenda of the European Council of 26 and 27 November.

Cover: Khiam seen from Marjayoun, archive photograph published in 2019. The image does not show the shootings of 24 November. François El Bacha / Libnanews.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews