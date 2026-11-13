Essential in 5 minutes : 13 November, evening

The IMF notes progress in banking discussions in Lebanon, but no final agreement is announced. The government adopts its electrical plan, while negotiations with Qatar continue. In the South, strikes and shooting are reported in several locations. Rental aid is provided for 2,700 families displaced under conditions. Tarek Bitar continues the instruction on Beirut port. In Iran, IAEA is calling for access to its inspections. The facts, political objectives and uncertainties remain distinguished.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The IMF recognizes progress in banking discussions in Lebanon, without announcing agreement. The Government approved its electrical plan, while negotiations with Qatar continued. In the south, several strikes and shots are reported. Rent assistance is provided to displaced families, while Tarek Bitar continues to study the explosion of the port.

This 5 minute edition of the essentials gathers verified information from Friday 13 November 2026 to the evening. It incorporates the IMF’s end-of-mission declaration and the Council of Ministers announcements. Field reports remain assigned, without an unconfirmed overall balance sheet.

South Lebanon: Strikes and shots reported

Israeli artillery fire was reported on Friday in the vicinity of Haddatha, followed by the movement of military vehicles towards the town. This information comes from a Lebanese public source. The precise time of the facts and any human or material assessment are not established in the available evidence.

The day’s reports also concern two successive air raids near Khiam and a detonation operation in Talousa. An air strike was also reported to Kfar Tebnit. These announcements do not specify the exact targets and do not provide a balance sheet. The absence of figures makes it impossible to conclude that there are no victims.

In Naqoura, the release of illuminating gear over the beach was reported. This report does not describe an explosive strike. In Yater, the firing of a sound grenade by a drone was reported without injury; This local observation does not constitute an overall assessment of Friday’s incidents.

On the diplomatic front, the Presidency announces a meeting of Joseph Aoun with Imran Riza, United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon. The discussions focused on the South and consultations aimed at avoiding a vacuum after the end of UNIFIL ‘ s operational mandate. No agreement was announced on an alternative arrangement, its composition or timetable.

Banks: IMF sees progress, without agreement

The International Monetary Fund issued its end-of-mission statement on Friday. The team led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo stayed in Beirut from 10 to 13 November. It notes a clarification of the approaches of the Government and the Bank of Lebanon, but considers further work on bank restructuring necessary.

The IMF calls for the application of the banking resolution law in all cases. This requirement must ensure transparent and predictable treatment of establishments in difficulty. The communiqué does not designate any bank that would be subject to a liquidation decision.

Recovery of deposits remains at the centre of the discussions. The Fund seeks repayments compatible with available liquidity, the solvency of the Bank of Lebanon and the sustainability of the public debt. He also called for respect for the hierarchy of claims in order to protect applicants as much as possible.

The Bill on Financial Stabilization and Deposit Recovery remains before Parliament. No amount of loan, disbursement schedule or individual repayment schedule is announced. The technical balance sheet therefore does not constitute a definitive banking agreement or an approved financing programme.

Yassine Jaber had presented a desired timetable for the texts and negotiations. The IMF declaration now specifies the outcome recognized by its teams: progress, with key choices still open. Discussions with the authorities should continue in the coming weeks.

Electricity: a plan adopted, contracts still expected

The government approved its electricity plan on 13 November. The guidelines presented cover natural gas, production, networks and the collection of invoices. They include the transport of gas to Deir Ammar and the development of renewables.

Energy Minister Joe Saddi reported progress in discussions with Qatar without announcing a final agreement. Contractual conditions and delivery dates remain to be specified. Adoption of the plan does not mean that new capabilities are already available or that subscribers immediately have more hours of power.

Another step is legal: Law No. 72, published in the Official Gazette on Friday, opens £8,950 billion to pay a portion of the arrears of public administrations and institutions towards Electricity in Lebanon. This credit is not a building envelope for power plants. Its publication does not demonstrate that the funds have already been disbursed to EDL.

Moved: $280 monthly, subject to conditions

The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees presented a rent aid scheme. It provides $280 per month for six months for selected households. Its announced capacity reaches 2,700 families.

The first stage involves about 1,800 families living in the accommodation centres. The scheme must then extend to other displaced households, according to available data and municipal guidelines. The announcement does not mean that all these families have already received a payment.

Selection takes into account, inter alia, the economic situation, the composition of the household and its vulnerability. The family is looking for accommodation, which must be inspected before the agreement and transfer are finalized. This temporary support is for access to a rental; it does not replace the reconstruction of damaged or destroyed homes.

Beirut port: hearing in the investigation

Investigative judge Tarek Bitar interviewed a new defendant on Friday in the case of the explosion of the port. This is Chief Warrant Officer Roudy F., who was tasked by the army to inspect hangar number 12 before the explosion, according to reports from a Lebanese public source.

The hearing was held in the presence of magistrate Mohammed Saab and lawyers from the civil parties. The accessible elements do not specify the member’s answers or any decision made after the examination.

This step is part of the investigation: it is not a conviction. The investigation seeks to establish responsibility for the explosion of 4 August 2020. The new respondent has the presumption of innocence.

Iran: IAEA again calls for access

The International Atomic Energy Agency calls on Iran to take the necessary steps to restore inspections. Extracts from a confidential report, reported on Friday by international agencies, describe the continuing difficulties of verification.

The full document is not available in the items consulted. It would therefore be incorrect to present its detailed conclusions as a direct reading. No inspection schedule accepted by both parties is established in the verified information for this edition.

Lack of access limits the Agency’s control capacity. It alone does not prove a diversion of nuclear material. Further details should be provided on accessible locations, dates of visits and actual audits.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews