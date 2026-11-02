EDL incurs public sector default cuts

Lebanon’s electricity industry announced Monday, 2 November, the launch of cut-off procedures for non-paymentable public administrations, public institutions and municipalities. The measure concerns bodies which have not also contacted EDL to regularize their situation. Since this morning, the institution has updated their subscription lists and given the necessary instructions. His board of directors called for no unconfirmed names. A new communiqué should specify the course of the day and the results of the measures taken.

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Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced Monday, November 2, 2026 the implementation of its default decision. It is aimed at administrations, public institutions and municipalities that have not paid their bills or contacted the institution to regularize their situation.

The Board of Directors states that the teams began to update the subscription lists of the organisations concerned this morning. EDL also gave the necessary instructions to perform the cuts.

EDL asks not to broadcast unconfirmed names

However, the press release does not provide any list of authorities or municipalities that are actually without power. Nor does it mention the cuts made.

The Board of Directors calls on the media to verify the names of the bodies concerned. He asked them to stick exclusively to his announcements in order to avoid confusion.

A new communiqué should specify the course of the day and the results of the measures taken.

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