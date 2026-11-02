Beirut port: a record 2,072 TEUs refrigerated

The port of Beirut announced on Monday 2 November a record of 2,072 TEUs recorded in one day. According to his statement, it is the highest level achieved in its history for this category of containers. The figure is expressed in equivalent twenty feet, a unit of capacity, not in number of physical containers. The port emphasizes its ability to process these goods to specific technical requirements. It does not specify the date of this performance or the previous record.

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The port of Beirut announced Monday 2 November 2026 a record of 2,072 TEUs recorded in one day. According to his statement, it is the highest level achieved in its history for this category of containers.

A record announced by Beirut port

The establishment presents this figure as an indicator of its ability to handle large volumes of containers with special technical requirements. It highlights its operational readiness, responsiveness and response to the needs of traders and exporters.

The volume announced concerns refrigerated containers, also referred to as « reefer ». The figure of 2,072 is expressed in 20-foot equivalents (TEUs), a unit of capacity used in marine transportation. It does not necessarily correspond to the number of physical containers.

The press release does not specify the date of the day concerned or the level of the previous record. Nor does it detail the distribution of this volume among the different operations of the port.

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