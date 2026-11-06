Consular procedures: what happens by mail

Lebanese consular procedures may sometimes begin by mail, but originals and certified signatures remain essential. In Washington and Detroit, birth, marriage and proxy follow distinct paths. This file details the steps, fees posted and useful checks before sending its official documents from the United States.

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Declare a birth, register a marriage or establish a proxy from abroad does not follow the same path as a passport application. The Lebanese representations in Washington and Detroit accept certain files by mail. But originals, certified signatures and identity checks continue to determine what can actually be accomplished remotely.

The development of biometric services in the United States has brought the windows closer to Lebanese nationals. It does not transform all consular procedures into digital services. For families as well as for those who need to mandate a relative in Lebanon, the difficulty often lies in the chain of documents and certifications, more than the form itself.

The procedures reviewed here are those posted by Washington and Detroit on November 6, 2026. They are not a universal rule applicable to all Lebanese missions. The place of residence, the place of the event and the nature of the act must be indicated to the service contacted before preparing a consignment.

Consular procedures: distinguishing form and act

A downloadable form can be completed at home without the act being done online. Signature, original certificate or prior authentication may remain necessary. Electronic transmission of copies to prepare a file does not automatically replace the documents requested for its processing.

In Washington, the Civil Status page provides for the mailing of applications for registration of marriage, birth, divorce and death. Each entry refers to a form and its own documents. Records are sent to the Embassy’s Registry at 2560 28th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20008.

The contact indicated is registration@lebanonembassyus.org, number +1 202 939-6314. This possibility of sending does not make it possible to promise a single deadline. The page does not provide a guaranteed deadline for the completion of each of these acts.

A birth also requires a consistent civil status

The birth record is not limited to the certificate issued by the United States authority. The form published by Detroit requires, among other things, the original birth certificate, a certified copy, family identity and civil status documents, and the Lebanese marriage certificate of the parents. It provides for a free return envelope.

The Arabic form states that when parents married in the United States, their marriage must be registered before applying for birth registration. This order of steps explains why gathering only the parts of the newborn may not suffice. The first step is to check whether the previous events are correctly reflected in the relevant records.

Documents in English, French or Arabic should not be considered interchangeable without control. A variation in a name, date or registry number may require clarification. Before sending an original that is difficult to replace, a check with the civil registry department limits the risk of making an incomplete file.

Power of attorney can avoid travel to consulate

Washington distinguishes two ways for a proxy: the signature in person and the legalization of a document prepared by mail. In the first, the applicant shall forward the chosen model and supporting documents to the competent department. The embassy then prepares the act and sets the appointment. The published contact is poa@lebanonembassius.org.

In the second, the proxy must follow a procedure of signature before an American notary public and authentication before its passage through the embassy. The exact chain required for the act and the State concerned must be checked. The postal envelope carries a document already prepared; it does not replace these controls.

Evidence varies according to mandate. A real estate act requires information about the property. A proxy linked to a vehicle or bank account calls other parts. The choice of a general model therefore does not guarantee that it is appropriate for a particular operation.

In Detroit, signatures must follow all pages

The procedure published by Detroit also accepts postal proxies. For a document of several pages, she requests the signature of the principal and the seal as well as the signature of the notary on each page. It provides full information on the principal and agent, as well as witnesses and their identification documents.

The Consulate also requests authentication by the Secretary of State, the authority of the US State concerned. This function should not be confused with the Federal Secretary of State. Certification requirements must be checked prior to shipment, especially when several authorities are involved.

A power of attorney binds the author. Its purpose, scope and identity of the person mandated must be verified before signature. For a sale of real estate, a succession or a large bank transaction, the professional responsible for the act in Lebanon must be able to confirm that the text will enable him to complete the planned transaction.

Calculate the cost of the entire chain

The Washington and Detroit pages display $50 for a special proxy and $100 for a general proxy, with calculation procedures related to signatures or applicants. The exact amount must be confirmed for the file. Several signatories may change the amount expected.

Consular law does not necessarily represent the total cost. It is possible to add certified copies, American formalities, a translation if requested and shipping costs. In Washington, death records have been exempt from consular duties since 1 March 2026. This free fee does not mean that all external costs disappear.

The follow-up must finally cover the act obtained, and not only the delivery of the envelope. A postal follow-up confirms the arrival of the mail. It does not prove acceptance of all the documents or the completion of the registration in Lebanon. In the first exchange, the useful questions are therefore precise: what originals, what certifications, what payment, what return of documents and what proof of termination of proceedings?

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