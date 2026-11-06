Lebanese University: A tablet assembled in Lebanon

Designed and developed by Lebanese University students and teachers with TAGTech, the LU Tablet is assembled in Lebanon. Posted at $195 on the project site, it highlights the link between university education and local production.

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The LU Tablet gives a concrete form to this rapprochement between university and production. The Lebanese University presents a tablet designed and developed by its students and teachers, with TAGTech, then assembled in Lebanon. An initiative to look at for what it brings to local know-how, beyond the fact sheet.

In itscommunication of 27 october 2026, the institution presented this project at a presentation announced at the Rachid Karamé International Fair in Tripoli. The main interest lies in the people behind the object: Lebanese academic skills combined with a technological partner to develop equipment for study.

A tablet from Lebanese University designed to study

Reading documents, taking a distance course, preparing a research work or participating in a video conference: the project aims at familiar uses for students. Itsofficial presentationthese include e-books, PDFs, educational applications and office automation tools. She also mentions Zoom, Teams and Google Meet.

These indications describe the uses put forward by the promoters. They do not replace an independent test of screen autonomy, fluidity or quality. For a family, a student or a teacher, the right question remains: does the device allow you to work comfortably with the documents and software used daily?

ThelU Tablet project website, consulted on November 6, displays a price of $195. This amount is presented as a fee for students, teachers and university staff. Conditions of purchase, accessories included, warranty and possible delivery must be confirmed directly before any order.

From campus to workshop, a link that counts

The partnership with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology, known as TAGTech, is part of an older approach. The group reported on thejuly 2024, the inauguration of the technology device factory at the Pierre-Gemayel campus of the Lebanese University in Fanar. Practical technical training for students was one of the stated objectives.

The local assembly deserves to be described precisely. It does not mean that each electronic component is manufactured in Lebanon. The university’s contribution focuses on the design, development and assembly of the apparatus. This distinction leaves its place to the interest of the project: involving local expertise in the realization of a product.

For scientific training, such a rapprochement opens up very concrete questions: how to move from an idea to a usable device, organise the production stages, check the operation and meet the needs of a user? It is in this work, as much as in the finished object, that the pedagogical value of an industrial activity on a campus is played.

An initiative to discover, with the right questions

The tablet had already been exhibited at the stand of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Architecture at the Beirut International Arab Book Fair, according to aacademic report dated 13 october. This presence alongside the students’ graphic work brought together creation and technology in the same space.

In Tripoli, the most recent announcement of the university is held on 6-8 November for the presentation at the fair. An earlier communication indicated November 4 to 6, so it is best to have the program and schedules confirmed with the institution prior to a trip. The place also has a singular story, told in our file on theTripoli Fair and Niemeyer’s legacy.

To discover the project without moving, the university site offers a presentation and contact details of its team in Fanar. The questions to be asked are those of any equipment intended to last: duration of software tracking, repairs, availability of parts and warranty procedures. They make it possible to appreciate the product while giving its right place to the local approach.

The good news is already there: a university puts its students and teachers at the heart of a development and assembly project. Pursue it over time, document its results and listen to its users will be the next steps to turn this realization into a useful experience for other promotions.

Cover: conceptual illustration generated by artificial intelligence for Libnanews, inspired by the use of a tablet for studies. It does not represent the exact LU Tablet, or a real workshop or campus. No character generated.

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