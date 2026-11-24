The FDA allows giredestrant alone after initial treatment of some early breast cancers at intermediate or high risk of recurrence. The Phase III trial shows a 2.8-point gap without invasive disease at three years, but does not yet conclude on overall survival.

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In the United States, the drug agency authorized the giredestrant on 23 November after the initial treatment of some early breast cancers. The trial shows a gain in invasive disease-free survival at three years; It is still too early to conclude on overall survival.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the geredestrant, marketed under the name Wilserdly by Genentech, for a specific indication: the adjuvant treatment, as monotherapy, of adults with Stage I, II or III breast cancer whose cells carry estrogen receptors (ER positive) and are classified as HER2 negative. The authorisation is limited to cases with an intermediate or high risk of recurrence.

Giredestrant: 2.8 points to 3 years difference

Adjuvant treatment occurs after initial treatment to reduce the risk of recurrence. The FDA relied on lidERA, a multicentre phase III trial, randomized and conducted open-label with 4,170 participants. He compared giredestrant, an oral medicine that works on the receptor with estrogen, with hormone therapies already used, such as tamoxifen or some L-inhibitors.

At the time of interim protocol analysis, three-year invasive disease-free survival was estimated at 92.4% with giredestrant, compared with 89.6% in the baseline group. The difference is 2.8 percentage points. The criterion includes several events, including invasive recurrence, new invasive cancer in the other breast or death, regardless of the cause. It does not measure mortality alone. According to the FDA, the available data were still insufficient to conclude on overall survival.

The agency also reports precautions related to slowing heart rate and risk to the embryo or foetus. Authorisation does not extend treatment to all early breast cancers.

A decision different from that of 16 November

A week earlier, the same drug had received a first U.S. authorization, but in another situation: in combination with lheverolimus in some adults with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation, after recurrence or progression on hormone therapy. The decision of 23 November concerns treatment alone at an early stage, without condition of transfer ESR1 in the wording published by the Agency.

This decision is American. It does not establish an authorization in other countries or conditions of price, refund or access to such treatment outside the United States.

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