Drones: Sudan announces complaint against Ethiopia

Sudan announces a complaint against Ethiopia for alleged drone attacks from its territory. Addis Ababa rejected these charges in October. Egypt supports Khartoum without announcing any military intervention. The United Nations condemns the attacks of the belligerents and calls for the protection of civilians, without designating a launching country.

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The Sudanese Government announces that it has lodged a complaint against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. He accuses his neighbour of allowing drone attacks from his territory. Addis Ababa rejected similar charges on 16 October. The origin of the aircraft remains contested.

Khartoum brings its accusations before international bodies

In a statement issued on 2 November 2026 by the Sudanese official agency SUNA, the government claims to have filed a complaint against the Ethiopian authorities. He challenged them about attacks on civilian installations and power plants in several states of the Sudan.

According to the statement, the Rapid Support Forces would use Ethiopian territory to launch explosive drones and missile-equipped aircraft. Khartoum states that it has attached documents to its complaint and requests that these operations be stopped. These statements come from a party to the conflict: they do not constitute an independent attribution of attacks.

Ethiopian denial prior to complaint

The dispute had already been raised at the meeting of the Security Council on 16 October 2026. According to the United Nations transcript, the Sudanese delegation accused Ethiopia of being the starting point for drone attacks. His delegation had categorically rejected those accusations, finding them unfounded.

At the same time, the Ethiopian representative had denounced threats to the security of his country from Sudanese war actors and announced future elements of an arms trade. This position precedes the November complaint announcement: it cannot be presented as a response to this new submission.

Egyptian support, without announcement of intervention

The joint communiqué issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the consultations held on 2 November in Cairo condemns attacks on Sudanese infrastructure, including electricity and hydraulics. He attributed them to militias launching drones from a neighbouring country, without naming that country in that passage.

Egypt reaffirms its support for the unity of the Sudan and its institutions. It expresses its readiness to take the measures permitted by international law and the common defence agreement. However, the text does not announce any military intervention, deployment or operational schedule. The two Governments also reaffirm their opposition to the unilateral management of the Ethiopian dam on the Nile, another point of friction with Addis Ababa.

UN condemns attacks by belligerents

In a statement dated 31 October 2026, the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations condemns the intensification of drone attacks by the parties to the conflict. It reports hundreds of civilians killed in Sudan and Abyei, including women and children, and denounces attacks on critical infrastructure, including health facilities.

This general finding does not establish the geographical origin of the aircraft targeted by the Sudanese accusations. The Secretary-General calls on the belligerents to protect civilians and cease hostilities, the first step towards a political outcome to the war.

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