Claude Fable 5.2: from code to prototypes

Anthropic launched Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 on November 9, 2026. AWS confirms model availability, with separate access conditions. The presentation includes three electronic prototypes designed with Fable and assembled by Diode. The performance remains attributed to the manufacturer and the objects are not certified for marketing. Technical tariffs, accepted formats, restrictions and data retention guide their use. Switching to more complex circuits and testing on devices remain steps to follow.

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Anthropic launched Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 Monday, November 9, 2026. These new versions include programming and research. The company accompanies their presentation with a concrete demonstration: three electronic devices designed with Fable, then assembled by engineers.

Claude Fable 5.2, from software to devices

A USB speaker, a voice assistant box and a portable virtual animal: According to Anthropic, Fable designed these three prototypes. Diode, his trading partner, assembled them. The aircraft would have operated without electrical modification.

However, they did not undergo full electrical validation, thermal testing or commercial certification. They are not designed for serial production. Claude was not connected to test instruments or manufacturing machines. The engineers therefore ensured the construction and physical testing.

Two accesses for the same model

Fable and Mythos are based on the same model, Anthropic explains. Fable includes protection against certain hazardous uses in cybersecurity and biology. Access to Mythos requires verification programmes for organizations working in these areas.

Anthropic announces progress in code, reasoning and vision. The company also claims a text generation of up to 30% faster than 5.1. These performances are those presented by the manufacturer. They do not guarantee the same gain for each application.

The standard rate announced is $8 per million tokens on entry and $40 on exit. Tokens are the text units processed by the template. An optional quick mode doubles these amounts to $16 and $80. These are prices for technical use, not for a general public subscription.

Availability confirmed on AWS

Amazon Web Services confirms the availability of both versions on Amazon Bedrock and Claude Platform on AWS since November 9. The supplier maintains the verification condition for Mythos. It presents Fable as a tool for long technical projects, the coordination of several software agents and code-assisted design.

The AWS data sheet class Fable 5.2 as active. It shows a context capacity of one million chips and a maximum output of 128,000 chips. The template accepts text and input images; its output is textual. This sheet therefore does not describe a generator of videos, sounds or images.

For a team wishing to integrate, these features define the formats and volumes accepted. They alone do not measure the accuracy of a result or its relevance to an industrial project.

Conditions of use remain decisive

AWS specifies that certain sensitive uses may trigger a refusal. On Bedrock, switching to another model must be managed by the user program: it is not automatic. The deployment therefore requires that this should be foreseen in the same way as a normal response.

The supplier also announces a retention of up to 30 days as part of the default security check. Separate arrangements exist for clients eligible for non-preservation. Companies must check these conditions before sending their data.

Anthropic now foresees more complex circuits. Prolonged testing and certification of prototypes remain to be carried out.

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