Chouchou: Fares Ywakim tells a collective memory

Fares Ywakim returns to Chouchou in a book published by Dar Al Fourat in 2026. Former collaborator of the artist, he restores the place of the authors and directors who participated in his journey. The report of the Lebanese press highlights its correction of previous accounts and its attention to forgotten contributions. Behind Hassan Alaa Eddine, says Chouchou, the book invites us to find a collective history of theatre, without erasing the partners of this popular figure.
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With Chouchou fi al-dhakira, published by Dar Al Fourat in 2026, Fares Ywakim returns to Hassan Alaa Eddine’s journey, known as Chouchou. In Nida Al Watan on November 2, Chadi Maalouf highlights the place given to the authors and directors who accompanied the artist.
Ywakim was himself a collaborator of Chouchou. The critic notes his corrections from previous accounts and his willingness to return the forgotten contributions. Beyond the tribute, the book thus asks the question of credits: how to tell a popular figure without erasing those who participated in his work?
Clear showroom. Photo of illustration from Libnanews archives, without any link to Chouchou theatre. Source: Libnanews archives; photographer not indicated on the page consulted.Source of photography. Resized photograph without cropping; editorial banners added out of image.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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