On Tuesday, the Senate rejected the abolition of the 10 per cent reduction on retirement pensions, and then voted a ceiling of EUR 1,000 in the draft budget. The amount would be deducted from taxable income, not tax. The vote does not change the rule in force today.

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The Senate voted on Tuesday, November 24 to lower the 10% reduction for retirement pensions to EUR 1,000. The measure, adopted by 175 votes to 161 in the 2027 budget review, is not a final law. Therefore, it alone does not change the rules of the tax return.

Senators initially rejected the amendment by general rapporteur Christine Lavarde to remove the pension allowance. They then adopted the sub-amendment of Jean-François Husson and Michel Canévet which maintains the rate of 10%, but lowers the ceiling to 1,000 euros. The government text proposed a ceiling of EUR 3,000.

The ceiling covers the deduction, not tax

The reduction reduces the amount of pensions used to calculate taxable income. A ceiling of EUR 1 000 is therefore neither a tax of EUR 1 000 nor a reduction in the pension paid. For example, for every 20 000 euros of annual pensions in a home that does not receive other pensions, the proportional calculation gives 2000 euros. With the Senate ceiling, the deduction would be limited to 1,000 euros. The tax effect would then depend on other income and the situation of the household.

Two separate budget texts

The Committee on Finance considered the abolition of a full increase in pensions in line with inflation, which was voted in the Social Security funding project. This adjustment and reduction do not fall within the same text: one relates to the amount paid, the other to income tax. Tuesday’s vote is on the Senate version of the finance bill. The scheme can still evolve during the parliamentary shuttle.

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