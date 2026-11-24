A Brooklyn federal jury found Huawei and three subsidiaries guilty of several offences, including bank fraud, Iran-related sanctions violations and a conspiracy to steal trade secrets. The jury dismissed the charge of criminal association within the meaning of the federal law known as RICO.

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On Tuesday, November 24, a federal jury in Brooklyn found Huawei and three of its subsidiaries guilty of several offences. The verdict includes bank fraud, violations of US sanctions related to Iran and a conspiracy to appropriate trade secrets. The jury did not select the conspiracy leader under the Federal Act against Organized RICO.

The verdict ends three months of trial before the New York East District Federal Court. The companies pursued include Huawei Technologies, Huawei Device and the US subsidiaries Futurewei Technologies and Huawei Device USA. Prosecutions in Brooklyn involved corporations, not individuals.

Relations with Skycom at the heart of banking

According to the US Department of Justice, Huawei presented Skycom to the banks as a mere partner, while it was controlled by the group. The prosecution claimed that these statements allowed Huawei to continue to access bank financing and clearing services in dollars despite its activities in Iran. The jury included charges of bank fraud and violations of the US sanctions regime.

Huawei contests the verdict and announces an appeal

The file also covered confidential information belonging to U.S. companies. The prosecution cited elements related to routers, antennas and test equipment. The jury found the companies guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, without retaining the broader term of organized racket conspiracy.

Huawei’s lawyer Brian Heberlig announced that the group would appeal guilty verdicts and put forward the rejection of Chief RICO. The verdict sets out the leaders chosen by the jury, but not the amount of the sanctions: this is a separate judicial step.

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