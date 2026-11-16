Book card: What fees are prohibited in Lebanon?

Paying by card in books in Lebanon involves several separate rules. Since September 2025, a text has been protecting amounts derived from the use of personal book cards on local terminals. Since June 2026, another oversees the commissions of merchants in five sectors and prohibits the surcharges imposed on consumers for card payment. These protections do not make all banking services free. Confusion often begins with the word « fresh ». It may designate a commission charged by a bank on the settlement of a sale, a surcharge charged to the customer at the cashier’s office or a fee linked to the card itself. The texts of the Bank of Lebanon do not treat these situations as one operation.

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Paying by card in books in Lebanon involves several separate rules. Since September 2025, a text has been protecting amounts derived from the use of personal book cards on local terminals. Since June 2026, another oversees the commissions of merchants in five sectors and prohibits the surcharges imposed on consumers for card payment. These protections do not make all banking services free.

Confusion often begins with the word « fresh ». It may designate a commission charged by a bank on the settlement of a sale, a surcharge charged to the customer at the cashier’s office or a fee linked to the card itself. The texts of the Bank of Lebanon do not treat these situations as one operation.

Book card: what circular 743 provides for

Intermediary Circular 743, dated 10 September 2025, added a provision to the regulation of the electronic settlement system. This system concerns cards issued on the Lebanese market and used at domestic outlets, POSs.

The added passage relates to the amounts resulting from the use of personal cards in Lebanese pounds on these terminals. It provides that they are not subject to any type of restriction or commission and may be withdrawn in cash.

The criteria of this provision must be read together: personal card, Lebanese currency and local point of sale. The text refers to the amounts resulting from the operation. It does not provide a general rule that any service billed to a cardholder becomes free.

This distinction counts for the trader who receives the product of a sale as for the customer who compares the means of payment. The availability of paid sums and the cost of a separate banking service are two different issues. A sentence detached from its scope may lead to the regulation being assigned a scope which it does not have.

Dollars follow another settlement channel

The consolidated version of Basic Circular 109 distinguishes transactions in books from transactions in dollars on domestic terminals. The former go through the BDL settlement system. For the second, the regulation provides for a passage through Visa and Mastercard on the relevant accounts opened abroad.

This separation explains why a rule specific to book amounts cannot be automatically transposed to a dollar sale. It also prohibits confusing a purchase at the terminal with a withdrawal from an ATM.

Section 11 of the Regulations provides for other protection. Participants must not charge customers unusual fees or commissions for locally issued card payments, regardless of currency. They must provide an electronic monthly transaction statement, unless the client requests a paper version.

The term « unusual costs » does not in itself mean the abolition of all contractual costs. It must be distinguished from the specific prohibition of commissions on the amounts in books covered by the September 2025 addition.

However, a dollar card can be used to pay in books. The announcement of 4 June 2026 asked issuers to activate this conversion on local cards into dollars. It had set a rate of £89,500 for one dollar and set a deadline of 15 June for compliance. It is therefore necessary to distinguish the currency of the account or card from that of the payment at the terminal.

Since June, a ceiling in five sectors

Decision 13810 of 28 April 2026, attached to Basic Circular 173, entered into force on 15 June. It prohibits banks and financial institutions concerned from levying a commission on certain traders in excess of 1.25% per transaction with a locally issued credit card.

Within this maximum, the interchange fee paid to the card issuer may not exceed 0.9%. These two rates should therefore not be added together. The 0.9% is a component of the 1.25% cap, not a supplement.

Device element Scope Merchant commission ceiling 1.25% per transaction with a locally issued credit card Ceiling interchange up to 0,9 % Sectors covered by this ceiling Service stations, supermarkets and supermarkets, hospitals, pharmacies, large bakeries

These five sectors are specifically listed. Presenting this ceiling as that of all traders would be inaccurate. The regulation also prohibits the addition of direct or indirect commissions or charges that would exceed the limit imposed.

This ceiling also does not constitute an automatic authorisation to charge 1.25% for each operation. A maximum limit must be read with other applicable provisions, including those specific to book regulations. It does not replace the scope of the 2025 text or the analysis of the contract concerned.

The supplement to the caisse is another question

Article 3 of the 2026 Decision directly concerns consumer protection. It requires banks and financial institutions to prohibit professionals accepting payments on POS or other electronic means from imposing a surcharge on consumers paying by credit card.

The wording of this article does not include the list of the five sectors attached to the ceiling of trade commissions. It is therefore necessary to distinguish between the two mechanisms: on the one hand, a numerical framework of the banking commission in designated sectors; on the other, the prohibition of the surcharge linked to card payment, to be enforced by the institutions concerned.

A commission supported by the merchant does not, by simple transfer, become an authorized supplement on the customer’s note. In particular, the 1.25% ceiling should not be presented as a regulatory increase that the consumer should pay.

Identify precisely the disputed sum

To understand a difference in amount, the cash ticket, terminal receipt and bank statement play complementary roles. They make it possible to distinguish the price of the property, the currency of the transaction and a possible commission. A currency conversion, an account fee or a card fee do not necessarily mean the same levy.

The texts examined are not sufficient to settle all banking contracts or transactions abroad. They also do not allow to announce the general free withdrawals to distributors. In a dispute, the first useful request is to obtain the exact wording of the fee, its beneficiary and its basis, to compare it to the transaction actually performed.

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