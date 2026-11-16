Banks: strike every Wednesday from November 18

The Association of Banks of Lebanon announces a strike every Wednesday starting on 18 November. It challenges the tax treatment of exchange rate differentials and provisions on euro bonds for 2020–2024. Its council may suspend, cancel or tighten the movement according to the response of the authorities to the requests made by the association.

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The Bank Association of Lebanon announces a warning strike every Wednesday starting on 18 November. It challenges the revision of tax returns from 2020 to 2024, including the treatment of exchange rate differentials and provisions on euro bonds.

The Lebanese banks intend to put pressure on the authorities through a weekly movement. Meeting on Monday 16 November 2026, the Association of Banks of Lebanon (ABL) unanimously decided to call for a strike every Wednesday in the coming weeks. The first day is 18 November.

The dispute concerns a request by the Department of Finance to amend institutions’ tax returns for fiscal years 2020 to 2024. In particular, the association refuses the treatment envisaged for exchange differences and the reinstatement of provisions on euro bonds into the taxable base. It calls for the withdrawal of this procedure and for the texts, if necessary, to be corrected when the budget is examined in Parliament.

A reproducible but not irrevocable bank strike

LABL presents the movement as a warning. Its communiqué does not set an end date. However, it gives its board of directors the power to suspend or cancel the strike in accordance with the response of the authorities. The same council may also decide on an escalation, without returning to the general assembly.

This delegation therefore leaves open two opposing developments: a halt to the movement if a compromise takes place, or its tightening if requests remain unanswered. At this point, only the pace of Wednesday is announced.

For customers, the first deadline is Wednesday, November 18. The press release does not detail the application by establishment. It also does not specify the operation of automatons, digital services or possible continued operations. The announcement of a strike, therefore, does not in itself make it possible to conclude that all banking channels are stopped.

Foreign exchange gains challenged by ABL

The association argues that the differences resulting from the revaluation of the accounts alone, caused by the depreciation of the Lebanese pound, do not constitute actual profits. According to his argument, these entries do not reflect any real bank enrichment or additional contributory capacity.

The distinction is accounting, but its effect is financial. An increase in the value of a post expressed in pounds may result from a change in the conversion rate. It does not necessarily mean that an equivalent sum has been entered into the institution’s treasury. However, the tax treatment depends on the precise nature of the relevant entries and rules; the position defended by the banks is not, in itself, a legal decision.

In this way, the ABL requests that the unrealized accounting gains to which its challenge relates be excluded from the taxable base. It links this claim to parliamentary discussions on the proposed budget, which could provide a framework for legislative change.

Eurobond provisions at the heart of the conflict

The second part concerns provisions on the Lebanese State’s Eurobonds. The association asserts that they are in response to sovereign default losses and that they have been established in accordance with accounting and prudential rules. She contests their reinstatement into income subject to tax.

A provision reflects a risk of loss or depreciation in the accounts. Its accounting recognition and tax deductibility are two distinct issues. It is precisely their articulation that the banks ask to review: they want the amounts concerned to remain outside the tax base.

In its communiqué, the ABL warns that the collection of disputed taxes would absorb part of the liquidity still available and reduce the capacity of institutions to return deposits. This is the argument put forward by the association. The text does not mention the total amount of tax involved or its detailed effect on repayments to depositors.

Nor does the release reproduce the Department of Finance’s full request or legal reasoning. These elements remain necessary to assess the precise scope of the disagreement. In the immediate future, the Board of Directors of the LBA retains the possibility of changing the mobilisation schedule before or after the first day announced on 18 November.

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