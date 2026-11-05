Dahr al-Baidar investigation: two arrest warrants

The hearing on 5 November in the Dahr al-Baydar explosives case resulted in two arrest warrants against already detained Ali al-Kourdi and Haytham Amhaz. Judge Ghada Bou Alwan interviewed them in the presence of their lawyer. Hearings of other accused persons are postponed until 17 November, following the filing of procedural exceptions. The military prosecutor ‘ s office must give its opinion before a decision is taken by the magistrate. This step is not a conviction and does not prejudge responsibilities.

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In the Dahr al-Baydar investigation, the first military investigating judge issued two arrest warrants on Thursday, 5 November 2026. Ghada Bou Alwan made this decision after interviewing Ali al-Kourdi and Haytham Amhaz. Both men were already detained in the case of the shipment of explosives seized in that area.

The interrogations took place in the presence of their lawyer, Maan Assaad. The Lebanese official agency and several media reported this stage of the investigation. The warrants were issued in the presence of the persons concerned. They are not a conviction.

Dahr al-Baidar investigation: the 17 November follow-up

The magistrate postponed the interrogation of other accused persons who are not detained until 17 November. Their lawyer made procedural exceptions. The military prosecutor ‘ s office must examine them and give its opinion.

The judge will then have to decide on these exceptions. The information available does not prejudge its decision on the objections raised by the defence.

This hearing was expected after the completion of the preliminary investigations conducted by the intelligence branch of the Internal Security Forces. The file transmitted to the prosecution included surveillance images and telephone data. Their existence is not enough to establish individual responsibilities.

The judicial appointment announced on 5 November therefore took place for the two men detained. The new point is the issuance of mandates against them. The other hearings remain to come.

The persons prosecuted remain presumed innocent. The official agency report does not publish the full statements of the two men or the detailed reasons for the warrants. The next hearing is scheduled for 17 November.

Sources and references

Illustration: headquarters of the military court in Beirut, photograph of Libnanews archives, date of shooting and photographer not specified. Editorial dressing assisted by IA from this real photograph. The image does not represent the hearing of November 5, 2026.Source photograph.

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