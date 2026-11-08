Beirut and Jounieh: restrictions of November 8

In Beirut, the course of the LET In Qasqas, the British memorial ceremony led to deviations around the Commonwealth Cemetery, with no closing time announced. Repairs also cut off Al-Sibai Street in Basta al-Fawqa. In Jounieh, fibre optic work under the Fouad Chehab bridge is planned without closing the motorway. The schedules are those of Beirut.

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The traffic in Beirut on Sunday 8 November is changed in several sectors. A construction site also concerns Jounieh. The Internal Security Forces (FSI) announced the closure of the course of the LETFS RUN race until noon, the deviations in Qasqas and the cut off of a street in Basta al-Fawqa. All schedules below are from Beirut.

Traffic in Beirut Sunday: the route closed until noon

The 10-kilometre-long LET The announced closure concerns the streets taken by the riders, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., not the entire city centre.

The route starts in front of the Martyrs statue and runs along Weygand Street to the Saifi crossroads. It continues through Georges Haddad Street, then the streets of Pasteur and Armenia to the crossroads of Dakhoulieh, before reaching Pierre Gemayel Avenue. The turn is planned before the roundabout of the Adlieh, near the VAT building, with a return by the same route to the Martyrs’ Square.

In Qasqas, deviations around the cemetery

A remembrance ceremony organized by the British embassy at the Commonwealth Cemetery in Qasqas is another mechanism. Parking is prohibited around the site since Saturday, November 7 at 10 p.m., according to the ISP press release.

The announced traffic ban begins on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. and will last until the end of the ceremony. Vehicles are diverted to nearby secondary streets. The communiqué does not give precise time to lift these restrictions.

Jounieh: work without motorway closure

In Jounieh, Farhat Group is continuing work on the installation of fibre optic cables for Ogero on the east highway under the Fouad Chehab Bridge. The start was announced at 6 a.m. this Sunday, for a forecast of about four hours.

The ISPs specify that this work is planned without interruption of road traffic. This forecast schedule does not constitute confirmation of the end of the project.

Basta al-Fawqa: Al-Sibai Street Cut

The ISPs also report a subsidence of the road over about eight metres, al-Sibai Street, in front of the al-Zaatari shops in Basta al-Fawqa. Repairs are announced for about three days, with no specific date for reopening in this press release.

Street’s off. Vehicles arriving from Burj Abi Haidar to al-Sibai are diverted to the main artery of Abi Haidar. Those coming from Omar al-Fakhouri Street are headed towards Mohieddine Ibn Arabi Street. Motorists are invited to follow the instructions of the agents present on the spot.

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