Beirut: A stamp exhibition on 21 and 22 November

The second philatelic exhibition in Beirut will take place on 21-22 November 2026 at Sofitel Le Gabriel in Ashrafieh. Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., it will gather collections, exchanges and competitions. The official inauguration was announced on Saturday at 3 p.m., under the patronage of the Minister of Tourism.

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The second philatelic exhibition in Beirut will be held on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November 2026 at the Sofitel Le Gabriel Hotel, avenue de l’Independance, in Ashrafieh. According to the press release and documents provided by the organizers, the public will be able to discover the collections from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the two days. The official inauguration is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 3 p.m.

The meeting is organized by the Lebanese Association of Stamp Collectors and Postal History, known as LAP, chaired by Nabil « Billy » Karam. He is under the patronage of the Minister of Tourism, Laura Khazen Lahoud.

A philatelic exhibition in Beirut open to exchanges

The programme announces presentations on Lebanese and international postal history. Sports stamps are also among the exhibits, the press release states. The event will bring together Lebanese, Arab and foreign collectors and guests.

Spaces will be devoted to the sale and exchange of stamps, as well as to philatelic material and collectibles. LebanonPost will also have a space to present its products. The programme distinguishes these activities from the exhibition of collections: visitors will be able to browse the frameworks presented and meet the participants at the stands.

A First « One Frame Challenge »

This second edition will host a first competition entitled « One Frame Challenge ». The organizers announce the selection of the best philatelic framework according to international criteria, in the presence of international judges. The press release does not specify the number of collections registered or the expected awards.

The opening ceremony will include the Lebanese national anthem, followed by statements by the President of the LAP, a representative of the Federation of European Philatelic Associations, FEPA, and the Minister of Tourism. The award of a distinction to Laura Khazen Lahoud is also included in the announced programme.

Practical information

Dates: saturday 21 and sunday 22 november 2026.

saturday 21 and sunday 22 november 2026. Exhibition times : 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beirut time, both days.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beirut time, both days. Official opening: saturday, november 21 at 3 p.m.

saturday, november 21 at 3 p.m. Place:hotel Sofitel Le Gabriel, avenue de l’Indépendance, Ashrafieh, Beirut.

Presentation documents do not specify an entry fee. The 3:00 p.m. schedule concerns the inaugural ceremony, not the opening of the exhibition, announced at 11:00 a.m.

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