14 November press review: the South and the reforms

The November 14 newspapers follow consultations on the post-FINUL, the electrical plan and discussions with the IMF. They also describe solidarity in the South, farmers’ expectations, the election of the Bar, regional tensions and the upcoming Lebanese cultural and sporting events, between decisions taken and projects.

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On the front page: Lebanon seeks the contours of the post-FINUL

Mike Waltz’s expected visit to Beirut places the future of the South at the forefront of the newspapers on 14 November 2026. Al Arabi Al Jadid reports that Lebanese official sources were notified of his displacement early next week. Meetings are under way for Monday, 16 November. The United States Ambassador to the United Nations must address the arrangements envisaged after the end of UNIFIL’s mandate. According to the same sources, exchanges between Paris and Washington have not yet resulted in a fixed formula.

Ad Diyar, in his November 14, 2026 edition, also describes a sequence of decisive consultations. The daily refers to a search for a link between Resolution 1701 and a framework agreement. It lends American and French interlocutors the will to reconcile several arrangements. This information is based on unnamed political and diplomatic sources. They draw up negotiating scenarios, without establishing that a new mechanism has been accepted by the Lebanese government.

Disagreements over mandate and interlocutors

In Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026, Hamza Khansa examines the differences between resolution 1701 and the framework discussed since 26 June. His analysis goes back to the pilot areas mentioned in the exchanges and consultations in Rome. The newspaper presents the choice of mandate as a central political issue. He opposed a reference to existing commitments to a mechanism that could change the nature of security relations with Israel.

Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026 insists on objections to direct military contacts and the use of private companies. The daily gives these reservations to interlocutors close to Lebanese officials. However, his stories do not all show the same degree of agreement between the leaders. On the front page, some positions are described as diverging. In the development of the file, sources claim a convergence between Joseph Aoun, Nabih Berri, Nawaf Salam and Rodolphe Haykal on several refusals. The debate therefore also concerns the negotiating margin of each institution.

The prospect of the departure of peacekeepers is not limited to the composition of a force. In Al Arabi Al Jadid of 14 November 2026, the issue of Lebanese detainees remains linked to that of security commitments. The committee representing their families increased its list to 43 persons. His spokesman Ahmad Taleb distinguishes 40 arrests since October 2024, including those of 15 fighters. The newspaper notes that many arrests took place after the ceasefire of 27 November 2024.

Internal emergencies remain at the forefront

The newspapers of 14 November 2026 address this diplomatic expectation in parallel with economic difficulties. Ad Diyar and Al Binaa devote an important place to the electrical plan approved by the government. Natural gas, networks and the collection of invoices are the main sources. Qatar remained a major interlocutor, but negotiations were not presented as completed.

Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 also moves the gaze towards the inhabitants of the South. His report in Saksakiyeh describes the functioning of a municipal committee and voluntary networks. Another case follows farmers who are deprived of their land or income. These stories place discussions on security in concrete situations: housing, maintaining an activity, accessing care and preserving cultures.

Local policy: institutions facing the southern deadlines and public services

The Presidency, the government and the Parliament appear in the newspapers of 14 November 2026, which are engaged on several fronts. Ad Diyar reports on Joseph Aoun’s interview with Imran Riza, United Nations Resident Coordinator. The future of the international presence and the situation in the South are reflected in this diplomatic context. The daily also mentions the exchange of the Head of State with Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein on natural resources and their preservation.

Al Binaa of 14 November 2026 reports on a series of meetings of Nabih Berri. The Speaker of the Chamber receives in particular Fawzi Khalifeh, regarding the strategy of the oil authority for the period 2026-2032. The daily also reports exchanges on the port and relations with the diaspora. These hearings highlight the diversity of economic issues that continue during consultations on the South.

Gas and distribution in government decisions

In Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026, the electrical plan adopted the previous day included the use of the Arab gas pipeline for Deir Ammar. It also provides a place for liquefied natural gas in Deir Ammar, Zahrani and Zuk. The above production target reached 3,000 to 3,500 megawatts in the coming years. Renewables must play an important part.

Al Binaa of 14 November 2026 develops the institutional part of this reform. The newspaper insists on maintaining infrastructure in the state’s heritage. It describes a private interest in the distribution and collection of invoices. Operators’ performance must be assessed in particular on the basis of losses and recovery. The discussions thus concern both the operation of the networks and the construction of additional capacity.

Energy Minister Joe Saddi distinguishes the approved plan from the ongoing negotiations with Qatar. Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026 also reports the announcement of a forthcoming review of variable pricing. Its effects are envisaged three months after its adoption. The same report refers to a solution to be prepared within two months concerning the sums owed for electricity in Palestinian camps.

Bilal Erdogan in Tripoli

Bilal Erdogan’s visit to the North received the attention of Ad Diyar and Al Akhbar on 14 November 2026. Both newspapers return to his trip to Tripoli on Friday, 13 November. The itinerary includes historical and religious sites, including the old souks, the clock tower and the heritage linked to the Ottoman presence. The trip also includes meetings with local officials.

Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026, in Najla Hammoud’s account, describes the discussions around the lunch in Dar Qamar. He cites several personalities from Tripoli and the North. The daily indicates that the visit should continue in the Akkar on Saturday. Ad Diyar, on the other hand, reports wishes to strengthen links between Turkey, Syria and Lebanon. The rail perspective mentioned remains that of a desired project, not an announced project.

In his analysis published by Ad Diyar on November 14, 2026, Michel Nasr links this sequence to Sunni political balances. He wondered about Turkey’s place and Saad Hariri’s prospects. This political reading accompanies the trip. It does not correspond to the announcement of a return of the former Prime Minister to political life.

Citation and speech: sovereignty at the centre of positions

In Al Arabi Al Jadid of 14 November 2026, Tawfiq Choumane criticizes how government decisions of 5 and 7 August 2025 are mobilized in the public debate. He believes that attention is focused on disarmament. In his view, the other elements were relegated to the background: implementation of resolution 1701, reference to the 1949 Armistice, Israeli withdrawal and return of the inhabitants.

This forum focuses on the coherence of State commitments. Its author defends indirect negotiation and challenges the place given to the framework agreement. He states that several essential references to the previous framework are missing. The argument is part of the controversy over the instruments that Lebanon must give priority to in order to defend its sovereignty.

Reservations on the international framework

Al Binaa of 14 November 2026 reports Ali al-Khatib’s objections to a new international arrangement. The newspaper places them in the debate on the protection of the South and the role of Lebanese institutions. These positions coincide with a question in several daily newspapers: who will define the missions, commitments and interlocutors of the mechanism that would follow UNIFIL?

Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 devotes several texts of opinion to these relations of force. The authors criticize the American strategy and the conditions imposed on Lebanon. Ad Diyar and Al Binaa also host forums on regional war and Washington choices. The newspapers do not argue for a single reading, but their comment pages place great emphasis on the risk of a change of political framework under cover of security.

Diplomacy: Bishops’ Calls on the South

Catholic Bishops Mobilize for Border Villages

Nidaa Al Watan of 14 November 2026 reports the creation of a commission of Catholic bishops dedicated to border villages. The file combines the presence of the inhabitants, security and continuity of local life. In Al-Quds Al-Arabi of the same day, the report of the meeting held in Bkerké from 9 to 13 November insists on the sovereignty and monopoly of arms by the State.

The Council of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops also called for the implementation of resolution 1701 and the Israeli withdrawal. He defends a voluntary and safe return of the inhabitants. Al-Quds Al-Arabi of 14 November 2026 finally notes its support for diplomatic efforts. These positions place the conditions of return at the heart of the action of religious institutions.

International policy: tensions around Iran and fragility of regional balances

Iran and the United States: the balance of power is not worth the war announcement

Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 devotes a file to the American military apparatus around Iran. Hussein Amin gathers information on ships, personnel and defence. His article is based on specialized military publications and external estimates. It distinguishes the possible arrival of buildings from the maintenance of the existing system. One expected aircraft carrier may replace another vessel. Rotation therefore does not necessarily constitute a net reinforcement. The capabilities described by the newspaper also do not prove that a new operation has been decided.

The same case of Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 juxtaposes military signals and political approaches. He reports Donald Trump’s positions on deterrence and diplomacy. He also refers to movements of American and Israeli officials from press accounts. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 14 November 2026 also describes contacts and open questions. Nuclear inspections, materials at the sites and Iranian cooperation remain at the heart of the issue. The newspaper refers to a gradual return of the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He stressed the uncertainties regarding Ispahan, rather than an integral control already restored.

Information about Bahrain shows the importance of conflicting versions. Al Binaa and Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 report an Iranian demand for radar. The American command for the Middle East gives another version. He claims that two drones were intercepted without injury or damage. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 14 November 2026 takes up this opposition. The disagreement concerns the material outcome of the action, and not only its political interpretation.

Another claim concerns a vessel carrying gas in the Strait of Ormuz. Ad Diyar, Al Binaa and Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 report the Iranian account of a mine-affected building. However, the records do not clearly identify the vessel. Nor do they provide independent confirmation of the damage described. This story is part of maritime tensions.

Gulf calls for a place in regional arrangements

Mohammed al-Rumaihi defends a direct involvement of the Gulf in resolving the crisis in Asharq Al Awsat on 14 November 2026. Its rostrum bears the costs borne by these countries. It cites maritime safety, insurance and trade. It also combines regional stability with economic diversification projects. According to the author, a limited negotiation in Washington and Tehran would leave out actors directly exposed. He therefore called for concrete guarantees. It does not describe a security mechanism already adopted by all the States concerned.

This reflection joins developments on energy roads in Al Arabi Al Jadid on 14 November 2026. The newspaper looks at the pipelines around Ormuz. It outlines their costs, limitations and the projects discussed. Terrestrial infrastructure is presented as a means of reducing certain vulnerabilities. They are not a complete substitute for all maritime cargoes. Future projects must also be distinguished from existing capacities. The file thus links strategic confrontation with investment choices and physical constraints.

The rapprochement between Doha and Ankara is also included in today’s editions. Al Arabi Al Jadid of 14 November 2026 reports the signing of a mutual defence agreement. It places it in the work of the twelfth strategic committee held in Dolmabahçe. The newspaper also mentions agreements in trade, education and diplomacy. Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026 reports on the same axis of cooperation. The information published highlights the security dimension of this relationship.

In Al Binaa of 14 November 2026, the Yemeni issue appears through discussions in the Security Council. The daily reports Russian opposition to a Houthis qualification in a draft text. He also described the American and Bahraini approaches to reintroduce it. This sequence illustrates a disagreement on the drafting and scope of an international decision. It is not just a consensus of the great powers on war. In Asharq Al Awsat of 14 November 2026, Abdulrahman al-Rashed offers a different reading, focusing on regional security. He presented Yemen as an issue far beyond its borders. His accusations against the Iranian role are explicitly part of his political analysis.

Gaza: hospitals and camps under pressure

The strike against the Nasser hospital occupied the report of Youssef Fares in Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026. The newspaper reports deaths and injuries following the November 12 attack. He then described the Israeli distribution of a map of several health facilities. Nasser, Chifa, Al Quds, Kamal Adwan and the European hospital are included. The Israeli army claims that medical facilities are used for military activities. Hamas challenges these accusations.

Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 also reports the reactions related to the attack and the statements of Nasser’s personnel. The file highlights the consequences for medical services already under severe constraints. It also presents the position of the Peace Council on the use of hospitals.

The arrival of winter adds another risk, according to Al Binaa of 14 November 2026. The daily reports the statements of Reinhilde Van de Weerdt for the World Health Organization. They were presented at a United Nations conference in Geneva on Friday, 13 November. Nearly 950,000 internally displaced persons are reported to be in flood-prone areas. Of these, approximately 400,000 would face a high risk. These figures refer to the exposure of people, not to a record of rain victims.

The same report of Al Binaa of 14 November 2026 mentions an increase in respiratory infections. It reports more than 33,000 additional cases compared to 2025. These infections account for 11% of consultations. The daily also mentions nine damaged sanitary facilities. The threat is not limited to the loss of shelter. Water, cold and access to care are cumulative. Medical framing complements military operations. It concerns living conditions which may deteriorate even in the absence of a new strike.

Syria: incursions, detainees and citizenship issues

Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 publishes a report of violations attributed to the Syrian organization Sijel. Amer Ali reported 395 incidents in October, compared with 280 in September. The survey includes incursions, dams, raids and overflights. He also mentions bombings. The newspaper places most of the recorded facts in the Quneitra area, while citing Daraa and the vicinity of Damascus.

The fate of the detainees gives this dossier a family dimension. Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 reports a demonstration held the previous day near the United Nations force. Families demand information and release. The newspaper distinguishes those still detained from those who were released. It also refers to recent arrests and the release of two persons.

The Kalimat supplement of Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 addresses another Syrian issue: the transmission of nationality by the mother. Marwa Jordi recalls an announcement by Hind Kabawat in Geneva. It confronts it with a ministerial clarification of 8 November. The project is still under study. It is therefore not a law that comes into force. The dossier examines the conditions envisaged, the existing law and the procedures of associations. It also addresses Palestinian situations and the risks of non-statutory status. The announced reform and its real impact on families remain two distinct stages.

Economy: Lebanon seeks a financial agreement and an exit from the double electric bill

The Monetary Fund remains an appointment to prepare

The International Monetary Fund mission leaves Beirut without agreement at the service level. Asharq Al Awsat of 14 November 2026 describes four days of discussions and now narrow differences. The decisive point remains, however, complete. Financial commitments must be matched with available resources. Ali Zeineddine’s report thus distinguishes the technical rapprochement of an agreement actually concluded. Discussions focused on government bonds, the Bank of Lebanon bonds and the return of deposits. The draft law on financial losses must reflect these choices. Its drafting is therefore not sufficient. Its funding and conditions for implementation must also be specified.

Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026 reports the objectives presented by the Minister of Finance, Yassine Jaber. A select committee should develop a unified wording. The Minister then wishes to forward it to Parliament before the end of the year. It aims at a mechanism applicable before March and a programme with the Fund in the first quarter of 2027. The repayment schedule still depends on the conclusion of the discussions. Al Binaa of 14 November 2026 insists on the joint work of the government, the central bank and the Fund. The newspaper also highlights the need to regulate funding and enforcement arrangements.

The place of depositors occupies a large part of these records. According to Ad Diyar’s projections of 14 November 2026, approximately 90 per cent could receive cash payments or available dollars. Other claims would include bonds from the Bank of Lebanon. This presentation concerns a proposed mechanism. The threshold, deadlines and nature of the instruments remain essential. Asharq Al Awsat of 14 November 2026 includes the treatment of deposits up to $100,000. It also describes discussions on deferred certificates for higher amounts. The difference between available money and time-reimbursable title therefore crosses the entire file.

The report by Asharq Al Awsat of 14 November 2026 also gives a place to the reserves of an unnamed financial officer. It anticipates further postponements and the continuation of the transitional mechanisms of the central bank. However, it shows that the deadlines announced by the Minister do not reach consensus among the newspaper’s interlocutors. The same article deals with public debts to the Bank of Lebanon and available resources. These issues remain linked to the legal and political limitations of each option. The final distribution of losses remains under discussion.

Electricity: a plan adopted, contracts still to be negotiated

The Council of Ministers approved a plan for the electricity sector, reports Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026. The Government has also given a mandate to negotiate with Qatar. The newspaper thus distinguishes the decision to launch this process by final agreement. Gas supply, new capacity and network modernization are included in the scheme. In particular, the Arab gas pipeline must be considered for Deir Ammar. Other solutions concern liquefied natural gas in Deir Ammar, Zahrani and Zuk.

Al Binaa of 14 November 2026 details the framework chosen. It has a target capacity of 3,000 to 3,500 megawatts, with an important place for renewables. The text refers to solar, wind, hydro and battery storage. These means must be part of a whole comprising production and network. The newspaper states that the assets of the network would remain state-owned. The participation of regional operators in the distribution therefore does not mean their transfer in this scheme. The reduction of losses and the improvement of recovery should be subject to indicators followed by the regulator.

Qatari negotiation could include a formula combining construction, operation and transfer, according to Al Binaa of 14 November 2026. However, guarantees and tariffs remain to be paid. It is precisely these parameters that determine the future loads of the sector. Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026 also states that a variable tariff must return to the government agenda. The proposed application would take place three months after its adoption. He also mentioned a proposal to deal with the debts of the Palestinian camps. It provides for an organized settlement and deadlines, without any announced abandonment of debts.

The immediate financing of the Electricity of Lebanon appears in another part of the file. Ad Diyar and Al Binaa of 14 November 2026 report a credit of £8,950 billion. It concerns government debts to the public institution. Al Binaa states that the law was published on 13 November in a special issue of the Official Gazette. The payment to settle these arrears is an expense already incurred. It should not be confused with the financing of all the proposed infrastructures. The newspapers present several distinct levels: debt settlement, management reform and negotiation of new investments.

Fuels and agriculture: measured constraints on the ground

Oil prices occupy a concrete place in Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026. In an interview with Sana Sabra, Georges Brax explains the formation of Lebanese tariffs. The representative of service stations highlighted the role of refined products. The calculation does not simply follow the price of today’s crude oil. It takes into account the last 15 benchmarks, as well as transport and insurance. This shift allows us to understand why a drop in the crude is not immediately at the pump. It also explains why gasoline and diesel can evolve differently.

Georges Brax reports a contraction in the quantities consumed, reports Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026. According to the figures it presents, gasoline fell by 31.9% on January-September compared to 2025. Diesel is down 32%. These data are those of the newspaper’s professional contact. Brax also distinguishes its observations from its forecasts. It envisages a relaxation for gasoline, but not necessarily for diesel.

Agriculture is reported by Ali Banjak in Al Akhbar on 14 November 2026. The newspaper reports a ministerial estimate of $530 million in production losses in 2026. It also mentions 38,281 hectares that have become inaccessible. These data cover the economic consequences of war and the difficulties of exploitation. The report combines the figures with the operators’ routes. Ahmad Diab of Hula took over land in Chaqra to plant beans and wheat. He is still awaiting compensation for the losses of 2024. Oday Muslimi describes the destruction of lemon trees in Chaaytiyeh.

Questioned by Al Akhbar on 14 November 2026, Minister of Agriculture Nizar Hany states that the support plan is being implemented. It describes an evaluation in two phases. The report also mentions the constraints on local agricultural services. The testimony of farmers maintains this distinction between program, effective access to funds and resumption of production.

Justice: Beirut Bar on the eve of the election

Four seats are at stake at the Beirut Bar on Sunday, November 15. In Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026, Lina Fakhreddine describes a campaign marked by partisan alliances and independent candidatures. The Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb and the Future Current support a list comprising Riyad Chidiac, Elie Kazan, Maya Chehab and Elie Klimos. The daily also quotes Wassim Bou Tayeh, supported by the Free Patriotic Current, and Wissam Eid, supported by Amal.

The report also presents the applications of Soha Assaad, Hadi Francis and Maha Zalaqat. He reviewed the discussions about the management of the Bar and its budget. The relations between political parties therefore do not summarize all the issues involved in the election. Professional representation, legal services and management choices are also involved in the campaign.

Surveys followed by daily newspapers

Al Binaa of 14 November 2026 reports another interrogation in the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut. Judge Tarek Bitar heard an army warrant officer about an inspection of Hangar 12.

Society: in the South, solidarity is organised around daily needs

Saksakiyeh, volunteers and a municipal response

In Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026, Nour Mahmoud describes the organisation of aid in Saksakiyeh. Councillor Hassan Marroueh recounts the work of a ten-member committee formed in 2026. It monitors the needs of displaced families and residents. Food, medicines, waste and network maintenance are among the emergencies being addressed.

Marroueh’s report includes the distribution of 8,000 parcels to a thousand families. He also mentioned the preparation of 200 hot meals a day in Ghaziyeh. A municipal hall is used for the distribution of medicines. The report shows an organization that relies on local resources while seeking external support.

Mona Darwish of the Ahlna association describes the voluntary network Ahl el-Dar. Nine women participate in the work. Houses become storage points for available products. A survey of 80 families identifies the needs. Two farmers bring products from their farms. Distributions include milk, diapers and treatment of chronic patients.

These initiatives do not remove constraints. Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026 reports the displacement, loss of life and damage suffered by the locality. Families remain there. Support also includes counselling sessions. Voluntary action therefore continues in an environment where the material needs and consequences of the conflict combine.

Trust between teachers and students

Faten Hajj devotes a dossier to school relations in Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026. Teachers, students and parents describe their expectations. The respect of the teacher is not confused, in their testimonies, with fear. The possibility of asking questions and discussing difficulties appears to be a condition of trust.

The file also addresses the boundaries between class and digital exchanges. Email groups facilitate contact, but can extend solicitations without limitation. The interlocutors discuss the role of parents and the working conditions of teachers. Their words reveal different practices related to institutions and family situations.

Housing remains an issue for displaced persons

Ad Diyar of 14 November 2026 reports the launch of a rent allowance by the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNHCR. The scheme provides $280 per month for six months for 2,700 Lebanese displaced families. The first phase concerns approximately 1,800 households in accommodation centres.

Hanine el-Sayed and Carolina Lindholm Billing describe this as a move towards more stable housing. Support must reduce the risk of expulsion and improve living conditions. The announced duration is limited to six months. The programme thus accompanies families who cannot yet return to their homes, while reconstruction remains another project.

In Nabatiyah, services are gradually reopening

Al Liwaa of 14 November 2026 describes the partial return of public services to Nabatiyah. Civil status is expected to resume on 16 November. The functioning of justice and cadastre remains incomplete. The report distinguishes already accessible administrations from those whose reactivation still requires time.

The same newspaper reports the announcement of mobilizations by the association of employees of the administration. A stoppage of work is scheduled every Friday and a strike is announced for November 19. In Beirut, Al Liwaa of 14 November 2026 recaptures the demands of the firefighters. The conflict concerns their professional rights and conditions, in an essential service to the inhabitants.

Akkar keeps its supplies and know-how

Moussa Moussa’s report in Al Liwaa of 14 November 2026 focuses on the preparation of food reserves in Akkar. Kishk, stuffed eggplants and olives occupy a central position. The actions of preparation and conservation are the rhythm of the life of the homes. They extend family know-how and mobilize local products.

The narrative shows both food, domestic and social practices. The preparation brings together family members and organizes the provisions of the season. The preserved products fit into the daily kitchen. Through these scenes, the newspaper gives a place to local activities that continue despite the economic difficulties.

Health vigilance after Syrian reports

Al Sharq of 14 November 2026 addresses vigilance against poliomyelitis following reports in Syria. The topic is prevention and health surveillance. No cases in Lebanon are reported in this report. Immunization coverage and follow-up of children are the issues at stake.

Al-Quds Al-Arabi of 14 November 2026 reports information from the Syrian Ministry of Health concerning Al-Mayadin. He referred to vaccination campaigns and problems of coverage in certain sectors. The situations described are Syrian. They feed regional health concerns without establishing a spread in Lebanon.

Consumption: inspections continue

Al Sharq of 14 November 2026 publishes a review of consumer protection controls. The report includes 20,963 inspections and 1,114 minutes between 2 January and 6 November. These figures describe the control activity over this period. The minutes constitute an administrative follow-up to the findings, distinct from a record of judicial convictions.

Culture: Lebanese creation between memory and displacement

Mansur al-Habr exhibits in Beirut

Al Arabi Al Jadid of 14 November 2026 reports Mansur al-Habr’s exhibition at Art Gallery on 56 in Beirut until 5 December. The Lebanese painter combines various colours, lines and materials in works fed by the contemporary world, including destruction and migration. The journal highlights the work of experimentation in composition and details. This presentation records the movements and traces of war in a plastic search, rather than in the documentary register alone.

Jawdat Fakhreddine, the South in the duration of the poem

In the Kalimatt supplement of Al Akhbar of November 14, 2026, Mohammed Nassereddine recalls the poetry of Jawdat Fakhreddine, born in 1953. His journey links the texts of the late 1970s to recent collections, including the one published in 2026. The place of the South, of memory and wars traverses this work, from the first poems to recent collections.

The same supplement brings together two Romanesque scriptures of war and exile. The review of Marwan Abdel Al’s ninth novel, published by Al Farabi in 2026, highlights Palestinian memory, Nakba and Gaza. The one dedicated to Ougarit Dandash attaches himself to a character successively fighting, teacher and father. The reservations expressed about the construction and style of this second book belong to his critique, Mustafa Khalifa. Both readings question the way in which the novel gives way to experiences that the military narrative alone is not enough to return.

Tripoli and Ottoman memory

Asharq Al Awsat of 14 November 2026 devotes a report of Sawsan al-Abtah to the meeting on Friday in Tripoli of Bilal Erdogan with Salma al-Sibai, descendant of Sultan Abdulhamid II. The story, which includes an interview with his son Bassem, gives a family and heritage dimension to a visit also followed for his political issues.

A tribute to Ahmad Kaabour announced in Beirut

Al-Quds Al-Arabi of 14 November 2026 announces an evening entitled « Anadikom, in tribute to Ahmad Kaabour » at Beirut Arab University, Thursday, 19 November, at 7 p.m., in the Jamil Rawas Hall. André Hajj and the choir of the National Conservatory are on the program. In Zeina Ariss’ interview with Zahra Merhi, the newspaper recalls that Kaabour composed the anthem of the university as well as his graduation march. This link with the establishment gives the evening a special dimension.

In his pages on books, Al-Quds Al-Arabi of 14 November 2026 also presents « Jam‘ bila taksir, muqarabat masrahiyya », by Al-Houssam Mohieddine, published by Nariman in Beirut. These theatrical approaches question the relationship between memory and reality.

Sport: Lebanese selections prepare their next appointments

A draw in Bassora for football

Al Akhbar of November 14, 2026 reports the goalless draw obtained by Lebanon against Iraq on Friday in Bassora. The report notes an opportunity for Leonardo Chahine on the cross-sectional bar at the beginning of the meeting and several interventions by goaltender Mostafa Matar. Reza Khadra, who was fighting his first selection, left the field at the 38th minute. Muscle-impaired, he was replaced by Hussein Chakrun.

This result precedes the meeting against Palestine announced on November 17. The daily does not specify the duration of its unavailability.

Basketball must deal with absences

In Al Akhbar of 14 November 2026, Hussein Sammour describes the resumption of basketball selection training under the direction of Ahmad Farran. Fifteen players are summoned to prepare a final list of twelve. The newspaper reports the injury absences of Wael Arakji and Jihad Khatib as well as Karim Ezzeddine’s arrival in the group.

The programme presented includes two friendly meetings against Jordan on 19 and 21 November, before the meetings against Japan on 26 and China on 29 November at the Nihad Naufal complex. Nick West’s case remains distinct from this preparation: his naturalization is described as an ongoing process, not as an acquired decision.

Television and personalities: fiction prepares for Ramadan 2027

Nour Ghandour and Mahmoud Boushehri in « Al Ghariba »

Al-Quds Al-Arabi of 14 November 2026 presents « Al Ghariba », or « L-Etrangère », a series of fifteen episodes intended for Ramadan 2027. Produced by Eagle Films, Jamal Sannan’s company, it brings together Nour Ghandour and Mahmoud Boushehri. The script is signed Nour Chichakli and the realization entrusted to Elie Samaan.

The newspaper announces the shooting and broadcast on MBC Masr and Shahid. This production combines professionals and broadcasting circuits from several Arab countries around a narrow format, in fifteen episodes.

Television: broadcast changes and announced appointments

Nidaa Al Watan of 14 November 2026 reports the withdrawal of MTV from the Cablevision offer. Other modes of channel broadcasting remain available. The change therefore concerns access by this operator, not a general MTV stop.

In the same edition, Nidaa Al Watan announces « Dance with stars » for November 15th at 8:30 pm. The program is part of the grid announced by the channel. It is one of the week-end televised events followed in the cultural and entertainment pages.

Technology: Microsoft Outage Reminds the Weight of Centralized Services

Relief solutions that do not replace recovery

Asharq Al Awsat of 14 November 2026 describes the consequences of Microsoft’s failure in companies and services: telephone use, one-time fax return and disruption of certain medical procedures in the United Kingdom. The newspaper also mentions identity checks carried out by telephone in the Euronext environment. These examples show how a technical failure spreads to ordinary tasks that depend on messaging and shared work tools.

Al Arabi Al Jadid of 14 November 2026 reports a gradual recovery. The two titles also do not allow to attribute this breakdown to a cyberattack. The cybersecurity incidents mentioned separately in the pages of Al Arabi Al Jadid, some of which date back to October or early November, are not evidence of a common cause.

An encyclopedia that aims to link digital to sources

Al Arabi Al Jadid of 14 November 2026 presents the encyclopedia worn by the complex of the Arabic language of Sharjah. The project announces 143 first volumes and the participation of 1,140 researchers and academics, divided into 157 commissions. Science, literature, the arts and biographies are the main components of the program, many of which remain to be completed.

In addition to the printed edition, a digital version is planned, with an orientation towards uses of artificial intelligence linked to the original sources.

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