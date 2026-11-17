The Bank of Lebanon’s composite economic indicator averaged +9.5 in 2025, after -4.3 in 2024. It describes the improvement of respondents’ responses. It does not mean that GDP increased by 9.5% or that each sector regained its pre-crisis level of activity. The BDL business survey is based on the opinions of company managers. The December 2025 macroeconomic review, released in April 2026, published its methodology and results. It allows us to read the differences between industry, trade, construction and tourism, without turning an opinion on the evolution of activity into a direct measure of the volumes produced.

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The Bank of Lebanon’s composite economic indicator averaged +9.5 in 2025, after -4.3 in 2024. It describes the improvement of respondents’ responses. It does not mean that GDP increased by 9.5% or that each sector regained its pre-crisis level of activity.

The BDL business survey is based on the opinions of company managers. The December 2025 macroeconomic review, released in April 2026, published its methodology and results. It allows us to read the differences between industry, trade, construction and tourism, without turning an opinion on the evolution of activity into a direct measure of the volumes produced.

The BDL business survey is based on three answers

The survey has been conducted quarterly since 1996, asking companies if a variable has increased, remained stable or declined. Issues include production, demand, employment, investment and stocks. Leaders compare the quarter ended in the same quarter of the previous year and indicate their expectations for the next.

The BDL describes a sample of 1,030 companies in four major sectors. Its selection takes into account the region, subactivity and size, measured by turnover. Responses are collected from managers, either in maintenance or by e-mail, by central bank branch teams.

The figure of 1030 describes the sample presented by the method. It should not be replaced without justification by a number of questionnaires actually received each quarter. The documentation consulted does not provide the response rate specific to each of the 2025 surveys.

A balance of opinion is not a growth rate

For each question, the BDL calculates the weighted difference between the proportion of respondents reporting an increase and the proportion reporting a decrease. Revenue gives larger companies more weight. The result, called opinion balance, can range from -100 to +100.

A fictitious example helps avoid frequent confusion. If the favourable weighted responses represent 40% of the total and the negatives 25%, the balance is +15. Other responses indicate stability. This result does not mean a 15% increase in production or an increase in only 15% of enterprises.

The survey measures one direction, not the amplitude of each change. A company announcing a small increase and another reporting a strong increase both respond in the « increase » category. Weighting does not transform these responses into physical quantities produced.

In 2025, sectors do not tell the same story

The balance of opinion on industrial production rose from -12 in the first quarter to -9 in the second, then +9 in the third and +1 in the fourth. The second half therefore appears more favourable. The annual average, however, remains negative at -2.8 compared to -10.8 in 2024.

Trade is changing differently. Its sales index reached +24 in the third quarter, before returning to +8 in the fourth. Construction remained negative during the four quarters, although its general activity balance improved to -13 at the end of the year. An improvement can thus correspond to a less unfavourable situation, without going through positive territory.

Balance of opinion, points T1 2025 T2 2025 T3 2025 T4 2025 Industrial production -12 -9 +9 +1 Commercial sales -6 +8 +24 +8 General construction activity -25 -32 -21 -13 Changes in hotel occupancy -14 -8 +52 +38

The +52 observed for hotels in the third quarter is not a 52% occupancy rate. It shows the balance of the replies on the evolution of occupation compared to the same quarter of the previous year. It does not give the proportion of rooms actually occupied.

Hotel reservations offer another shade: their balance remains negative in the fourth quarter, at −25, while that of occupation is positive. The two questions do not measure the same dimension. Bringing them together in a general « tourist boom » formula would lose this difference.

Composite collects signals without replacing GDP

The composite indicator uses several variables in each of the four sectors. The BDL selects those that it considers most related to economic activity and then combines sectoral indicators. The weightings are based on a statistical method seeking their common movements, the analysis in main components.

The composite reached +17 in the third quarter 2025, then +15 in the fourth. These values inform the business climate at the time of investigations. They do not constitute an addition of turnover or an autonomous estimate of wealth produced in all sectors of the country.

The BDL highlights the correlation of this indicator with other activity measures. A historical correlation does not guarantee that each future movement of GDP will have the same intensity. The interest of composite lies mainly in the speed of the signal and the ability to detect changes in direction.

Expectations should remain separate from results

In trade, the expected sales balance was +27 in the first quarter 2025 and +20 in the second. These were not sales already made. At the end of the year, this indicator amounts to +4. The distinction between observation and expectation must remain visible in any presentation of the survey.

To follow 2026, it will be necessary to keep the same questions and periods of comparison and then compare the answers to the data actually produced. The 2025 results provide a documented starting point. They do not automatically extend the reported recovery after new economic or security events.

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