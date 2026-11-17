In Jbeil, municipalities are preparing a TNVR campaign: capture, sterilization, vaccination and return under veterinary control. Local arrangements still need to be clarified.

9

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Union of Municipalities of Jbeil is preparing the local deployment of the national campaign for the management of stray dogs. A meeting with the mayors, under the patronage of the Director General of Agriculture, Louis Lahoud, presented an approach combining capture, sterilization, vaccination and framed return of animals. The report issued on 17 November does not yet provide an operational schedule for each municipality.

Four stages under veterinary supervision

The device, designated by the English acronym TNVR, provides for secure capture, surgical sterilization and vaccination, especially against rabies. Return to the place of capture is envisaged only after recovery and veterinary assessment of its suitability. A follow-up of the animals and their health status accompanies these interventions.

Louis Lahoud asked municipalities to coordinate their technical and logistical resources with the ministry’s teams, share information and define priority areas. MP Ziad Hawat and veterinary officials attended the meeting. The aim is to replace ad hoc interventions with a sustainable organization.

A policy that goes beyond sterilization alone

Therecommendations of the World Organisation for Animal Healthinclude the management of canine populations in a wider range: responsibility of owners, prevention of abandonment, vaccination, monitoring of staff and coordination of authorities. They point out that reducing the number of dogs alone is not enough to reduce rabies. Continuity of immunization coverage is critical.

For Jbeil, the question would therefore be as much follow-up as the first intervention. A campaign cannot be assessed solely by the number of catches: it will also be necessary to know which animals have been vaccinated, sterilized and monitored, and to verify the situation in the communes concerned.

Practical modalities still awaited

Theminutes of the meetingdoes not specify a budget, a costed target or a reporting mechanism for residents. Nor can it be said that operations have already begun in all the localities of the Caza. The presentation of the programme is a coordination step, not yet a field assessment.

Geographical illustration of archives: old Byblos market. Soly Moses / Pexels, photograph published on Pexels in November 2022. It does not represent the campaign or the meeting.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews