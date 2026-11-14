Basket: Lebanon prepares Japan and China

Lebanon began its preparations to receive Japan and China on 26 and 29 November in Zuk Mikael. Ahmad Farran brings together fifteen players before his final selection. Two friends in Jordan precede these appointments, announced at 9 p.m. by the official ticket office of the two home meetings.

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The Lebanese basketball selection began on Friday, November 13, preparing for the meetings against Japan and China. Ahmad Farran summoned fifteen players before retaining his group of twelve. Lebanon will receive Japan on 26 November, followed by China on 29 November, at the Nouhad Naufal complex in Zuk Mikaël, in qualifying for the 2027 World Cup.

Both appointments at home are announced at 9 p.m. Beirut time by the official ticket office. Two friendly matches in Jordan, on 19 and 21 November, must precede this qualifying sequence.

Lebanese Basketball: 15 players to prepare November

Ahmad Farran’s group includes Ali Mezher, Ali Mansour and Jad Khalil. Wael Arakji, who recovers from an injury, does not participate in this preparation. Jihad al-Khatib is also absent for injury.

Other players invited are Amir Saud, Karim Zeinoun, Omar Jamaleddine, Joe Abu Samra, Sergio Darwich, Mark Khoury, Youssef Khayat, Hayk Gyokchyan, Gerard Hadidian, Omar El Jamal, Derek Funderburk and Karim Ezzeddine. He joined the group after his performances with La Wisdom.

Farran also awaits the return of Sergio Darwich and Mark Khoury, who are in Japan. Their arrival is announced around November 19. The fifteen players are therefore not yet the final list of twelve retained for official matches.

Two rehearsals in Jordan before Zuk Mikael

The preparatory programme foresees two confrontations with Jordanian selection on its ground: Thursday 19 and Saturday 21 November. These friendly meetings precede the reception of Japan by a few days.

Ahmad Farran points out that his players approach the rally after several competitions with their clubs. He cites Arab appointments, tournaments in Dubai and Syria, as well as the first days of the Lebanese championship. The breeder highlights their competitive pace and motivation to play in front of the Lebanese public.

The staff must compose without Arakji in the offensive organization. The presence of three leaders in the expanded list gives it several solutions to prepare the two meetings. The final composition will be known after the reduction of this group.

Japan on 26, China on November 29

The ticket office displays both matches in the same place and at the same time: Thursday 26 November at 9 p.m. against Japan, and Sunday 29 November at 9 p.m. against China. The Nouhad Naufal complex is located in Zuk Mikael.

These meetings are part of the Asian qualifying campaign for the World Championship held in Qatar in 2027. Lebanon seeks a fifth participation after the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2023 editions. Before the two home deadlines, Farran will have Jordanian friends to stop his last choices.

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