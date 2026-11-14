Lebanon: Army announces 74 arrests

The Lebanese Army announces 74 arrests in several regions, in a communiqué dated 14 November 2026. The balance sheet contains separate cases relating to altercations, possession of weapons or narcotics, refusal to comply and conditions of entry or residence. Sixty persons are covered by this component. The remaining files are detailed separately, without a conviction being announced. The investigation continues under the supervision of the judiciary, according to the direction of the Army Orientation.

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On Saturday 14 November 2026, the Lebanese Army announced the arrest of 74 people, including 10 Lebanese and 64 Syrians, during security operations in several parts of the country. Its communiqué contains separate cases: altercations, possession of weapons or narcotics, refusal to comply and offences related to entry or stay in the territory.

The direction of the Orientation indicates that the units conducted searches and installed temporary dams in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, Bekaa, North and South. The document is dated 14 November, but does not specify the time or date of each of these arrests.

Interpellations related to two altercations

Six Lebanese are accused by the army of their alleged involvement in an altercation in Choueifat, Baabda district, on 12 November. Two military pistols were seized in this file, according to the press release.

In Qab Elias, Zahlé district, another Lebanese was arrested for his alleged involvement in an altercation with fire, also dated 12 November. In Bir Hassan, a Lebanese man was arrested for possessing a military gun. Another was arrested at the Sfeir Dam for failing to comply with military orders.

Astounding and Administrative Situations: Different Reasons

In the Bechara al-Khoury area of Beirut, the army announces the arrest of a Lebanese and two Syrians in possession of captive tablets and cannabis resin. At the Sabtiyeh dam in Metn, two Syrians were arrested for possession of narcotics and circulation without legal documents. No amount of drugs is specified.

The largest group comprises 60 Syrians arrested for irregular entry into Lebanon and movement without legal documents, according to the army. The press release places these interventions at the Shadra dams in Akkar and Zaghla dams in Hasbaya district, as well as at Zuk Mosbeh, Macharii al-Qa`a, Ersal and Bani Sakhr.

This group of 60 persons should therefore not be confused with all 64 Syrian nationals mentioned in the balance sheet: four others are in the two drug cases described separately by the army.

Seizures were handed over to the competent authorities and an investigation was opened under the supervision of the judiciary, the communiqué states. The charges remain the grounds put forward by the army at this stage: the text does not announce any conviction or expulsion.

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