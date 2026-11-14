Xennials: Who are these children of the transition?

Born on the border of generation X and millennials, the Xennials grew up during the digital broadcast. Where does this name come from, what years does it cover and what does it actually allow to understand? From cassettes to smartphone, here are the historical landmarks and limitations of this generational label.

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They were able to rewind a tape before learning how to navigate the Web, and then discover the smartphone in adulthood. Xennials usually refer to persons born between 1977 and 1983, at the border of generation X and millennials. The word puts a name on a transition experience. It is neither an official demographic category nor a psychological portrait valid for all.

This tranche reached 43 to 49 years in the year 2026. Today, therefore, it brings together quadrennials, the oldest of whom are approaching 50. But a date of birth is not enough to explain how someone works, informs or raises their children. To understand the Xennials, it is better to follow the history of the term and the history of the technologies than a collective temperament.

Xennials, a border rather than a generation

The name assembles the X of « generation X » and part of « millennials ». It doesn’t come from a census. Merriam-Webster attributed its creation to American author Sarah Stankorb, in a text published on 25 September 2014 with Jed Oelbaum. Both authors compared their readings of this intermediate position, rather than delivering the result of a representative survey.

The presentation of this text evoked births from 1979 to 1983. The range from 1977 to 1983, which was frequently taken up by Merriam-Webster, is therefore a use, not an immutable frontier. Some cuttings are still going on in those years. A person born just before or just after can recognize himself in the memories associated with the word, without it solving a scientific question.

In the cuttings exhibited by the Pew Research Center in 2019, millennials were born between 1981 and 1996. The Xennials, in the current sense, overlap the end of generation X and the beginning of millennials. They do not insert between the two as an additional group with perfectly tight limits. « Millennial » does not mean « born in the year 2000 »: the oldest already entered adulthood at the turn of the millennium.

Analog childhood, but not without technology

The image of the cassette sums up the story fairly well, provided it does not take it for a certificate of belonging. Sony’s Walkman TPS-L2, dated 1979 in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, illustrates transportable music on material media. There was a need for an apparatus and a cassette; the song did not arrive from a platform on demand. The cover photograph represents this object, not the daily life of all the children of the time.

However, the term « analog childhood » requires correction. It does not mean a childhood without computers, video games or screens. In her 2014 story, Sarah Stankorb describes a progressive passage: some computer tools were already present, but e-mail, online exchanges and mobile phones took another place later. His testimony enlightens an American journey; It does not measure a universal experience.

The relevant contrast therefore concerns less the presence of machines than the place of connection in ordinary activities. Listening to a recording, viewing a document, or calling someone could mobilize separate objects. The integration of several of these functions into a network-connected device represents a concrete transformation, without rendering all the old uses obsolete overnight.

The Web comes as they grow

A few dates make it possible to get out of nostalgia. CERN recalls that Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web in 1989. On 30 April 1993, the institution placed the Web software in the public domain, an important step in its dissemination. Persons born between 1977 and 1983 reached the age of 10 to 16. This does not mean that they all accessed the Web that year.

There is also a need to distinguish the Internet Web: pages linked by links do not summarize the entire network and its services. To say that this cohort was « born before the Internet » would therefore be misleading. What is more characteristic of his calendar is that he grew up before the massive diffusion of the connection in the homes.

U.S. surveys provide a measure of this progress. In a review published in December 2003, the Pew Research Center noted that 14% of Americans were identified as online users in 1995. As of March 2000, 46% of adults in the United States had used the Web or e-mail. These data are for the United States, not the world population.

For the 1977–1983 period, these two benchmarks correspond to the years of 12 to 18 years, then 17 to 23 years. The dissemination of the Internet has thus accompanied, depending on the person, college, high school, higher education or first jobs. The same report highlighted the link between connection, educational level and household income: two adolescents of the same age did not necessarily have the same access opportunities.

The smartphone finds them already adults

On January 9, 2007, Apple presented the iPhone in San Francisco. His press release describes a device bringing together telephone, music player and Internet functions, including e-mail, navigation and maps. This industrial benchmark should not be confused with the invention of the mobile phone, nor should it be used to claim that no smartphone existed before.

People in the xennial group reach their 24 to 30 years of age. They were thus able to learn digital uses before the generalization of connected tactile phones. This is the difference between discovering email on a computer and then having several services in its pocket. Again, the date of a commercial presentation does not say anything about the actual purchase date of each household, let alone in all countries.

A common memory does not make a personality

The word becomes fragile when it is used to say that Xennials would naturally be more autonomous, more adaptable or better balanced than their elders and cadets. Having undergone a technical transition does not demonstrate any of these qualities. In a May 2023 development, the Pew Research Center recalls that generations are not scientifically demarcated and that differences within groups are equally important for understanding behaviour.

Another precaution is to separate three dimensions: age, period and birth cohort. Researchers Arnold Lau and Courtney Kennedy explain that these effects do not interfere with a single investigation. A behaviour observed at 45 years of age may hold at the time of life; a change may affect several ages at the same time; a course can also be linked to the time of birth. Confounding them easily produces false generational portraits.

For a Lebanese or Middle Eastern readerate, one must finally keep in mind the American origin of this label. Equipment schedules, family means and school paths cannot be inferred from a story from the United States. Instead of asking only « did you be born between 1977 and 1983? », three questions make history more precise: where did you send your first email, when did you have a regular connection, and when did your phone become a Web access tool?

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