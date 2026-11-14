fuel in Lebanon: Why isn’t Brent enough

Petrol prices in Lebanon do not depend solely on Brent. George Brix explains the role of improved products, the last 15 quotations, transport and insurance. This mechanism sheds light on market lags, without guaran teeing an similar drop in gasoline and diesel before next winter.

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Lebanon ‘ s fuel prices do not follow the Barnet Mechanics that appeared on the market. George Bracks, President of the Union of Gas Planners, refers to this distinction in his public statements on 14 November 2026. The Lebanese scale is based on prices for net products to which freight and other price costs are added; therefore, the reduction of crude oil is not sufficient to predict the next full oil.

This interpretation comes with consumers seeking to understand differences between international and local tariffs, and does not mean that any change can be justified in principle, and in order to compare producers, the same period must be reconciled with the same costs, and the immediate price of the barrel alone does not describe the cost of fuel delivered to Lebanon.

Petrol prices in Lebanon: product purchased several

Brent refers to the signal of gasoline crude oil and diesel that refines products for different uses and that Brax insists on the prices of these products, followed in particular by the court, and needs an examination to understand the Lebanese market, subject to fuel imports.

Their prices meet their availability and demand. The professional director describes a more sustainable demand for diesel as it approaches winter, citing heating, energy production and shipping. Gasolin does not meet the exact same needs and therefore both producers can develop differently, even when they come from the same raw material.

Bracks estimates that gasoline can be further reduced, while diesel will remain under pressure, and this is its prediction, not a new formal tariff or security for the coming weeks, and supply and demand conditions may alter this course, and the offer to release crude oil as a promise of a similar decline in all fuels would make such discrimination disappear.

Fifteen quotes instead of an immediate session

According to Georges Brax, the price composition table is based on the last fifteen quotations of refined products; this signal illustrates the second deviation: time; no significant change observed today immediately replaces all values used in the account; previous prices continue to weigh as long as they return to the period chosen.

The mechanism does not authorize a fixed period of 15 days; 15 pricing publications and 15 calendar days are not reciprocal units; nor does the following adjustment be deducted without deducting values in fact; the explanation concerns the logic of the account, not the reactivation of the current scale.

In order to assess the regression, it is therefore necessary to note several comparable quotations; a series of reductions in the revised product did not have the same effect as a single decline in the crude; on the contrary, a one-time revival of the Internet does not directly calculate the increase in the diesel box; the reference period and control period must be determined before any comparison.

Freight and bill supplement

The international price of the product is not the price of the fuel delivered, and Bax refers to the role of maritime transport, insurance and taxes, which are set out in the draft domestic law, and the improvement can be compensated by another tension; without collapse, the change in the final amount cannot be entirely attributable to oil.

In particular, the head of service stations highlights Lebanon ‘ s exposure to external disturbances. The country must buy and transport its refined products; therefore, tensions on maritime routes affect the supply chain that exceeds the value of the payload; this dependence differs from the level of local consumption.

The decline in household purchases thus does not guarantee a corresponding reduction in import costs; reference prices are in much larger markets; transport and insurance costs meet their own conditions; and the contraction of the local market may coexist with high unit bills.

The forecasts are still different from the applicable tariffs

In its statements of 14 November, Bracks calls for the diversification of energy sources, described as a means of reducing exposure to recurring crises, and it is also stated that importers have kept stocks to feed the market. This professional assessment is not accompanied by a detailed public inventory to calculate a precise autonomy here.

The consumer must therefore remain three separate information: the price of crude oil, the relevant fuel phrases and the applicable local tariffs assist the first two in explaining development and do not replace the third. The next price scale will reflect actual adjustment, without converting the expectation of gasoline into a diesel obligation.

For example, the former pump of gasoline in Jonni, a preserved image published at the Lipnos Bank in March 2022, does not reflect the current state of the stations. » Libnaniu « .

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