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Banking crisis in Lebanon Ep.4: the banks’ real liquidity in April 2026

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Banking crisis in Lebanon Ep.4: the banks’ real liquidity in April 2026

April 2026: the central bank has $54.26 billion in external assets. But remove the gold (42.71 Md) Two other tests confirm this: the 14% regulatory ratio applied to foreign currency deposits would already exceed the liquid assets published, and the real liquidity of commercial banks (net cash after corresponding debts) represents only 4.89% of the customer deposits in foreign currency — barely above the 3% prudential floor. The actual residue: $1.59 billion, even before operational requirements. Meanwhile, banks’ deposits with the central bank (89.90% of foreign currency customer deposits) remain a domestic debt, not an independent external liquidity.

Sources: external balance sheet of the Central Bank of Lebanon (April 2026), consolidated balance sheet of commercial banks (April 2026).

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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