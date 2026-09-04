Other than that, we’re going through fire

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Where does this diffuse feeling come from, which, without making any noise, becomes a little more intense in our daily lives, and gives us the impression of being more than pawns, we the innocent, we the harmless, we the poor, we the apolitical, the unaffiliated, the peaceful, we the kind? Where does this fear of becoming shadow hostages come from?

A much more threatening shadow than those prevailing in post-war Berlin, a nest of spies and a hub of all cold-war merchants and merchants.

Yes, a more threatening shadow, because our wars are bubbling!

After four years of fierce battles, hundreds of thousands of lives sacrificed, cities ravaged, Russia and Ukraine continue to sharpen new weapons and inflict reciprocal losses. Putin wants to win and Zelensky doesn’t want to lose..

Netanyahu, from Gaza, says he wants peace but in fact, he keeps sowing fire because he has to reap the war… Southern Lebanon continues to burn under eyes that prefer to look elsewhere.

Trump shelled Iran to, he said, help the Iranian people free themselves from the yoke of the mullahs… to change the diet… to destroy Iran’s nuclear potential… to seize the Strait of Hormuz… to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, open strait before the war..

Iran wants to punish America, humiliate Satan and revenge Trump..

The Arabs who spent hundreds of billions of dollars to be defended and protected by Uncle Sam, find themselves deprived,

under the contiguous threat of the persian empire.

So goes life. So do our lives wherever we are.

And to top it all out, the elements are unleashing all over the globe and climate change in France

for example, we are subjected to three unprecedented heat waves and to unabated temperatures for three months.

But in Lebanon, a resilient country, a different country, nothing can disrupt neither the feast nor the wedding season, and despite the sluggish

unusual in summer, married and convivial sung to the head in the rain and jumped high and strong in the puddles, until more thirst..

a note of joy and freshness in a boiling world.

*Mona Makki director – Producer program Espace francophone