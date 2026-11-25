The treaty signed in Canberra gives priority to the Pacific partners for the security of Solomon Islands. It also provides for mobility agreements and Australian budget support, but is not yet in force.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Australia and Solomon Islands signed a treaty in Canberra on Wednesday 25 November, giving priority to Pacific security partners, while providing for further cooperation on mobility and development. The text covers the use of countries outside the region, without announcing the breakdown of relations with China. It shall not enter into force at the time of signature.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Solomonese counterpart Matthew Wale signed the agreement almost six months after announcing the opening of the negotiations on 3 June. The text expands a relationship that already had a security treaty signed in 2017, activated for the first time at Honiara’s request after the November 2021 unrest. The new Treaty goes further on the conditions for cooperation with third countries and adds commitments on education, energy and public finances.

Regional priority, but no general prohibition of cooperation

Article 5 recognizes Australia as Solomon Islands’ main security partner. It provides for long-term police cooperation, led by Solomon and supported by Canberra, as well as prior consultations on security and sensitive infrastructure. These include ports, airports and energy, telecommunications and digital services networks.

Honiara undertakes not to allow any foreign military or security base in its territory. The text defines such a base as a facility under the control of a government or foreign entity. It also provides that sensitive infrastructure remains protected against militarization, foreign interference and unauthorized access. These clauses are distinct from those that govern the choice of security partners.

On this last point, the treaty gives priority to the members of the Pacific Islands Forum. It also envisages the case of needs that these members cannot meet: if Solomon then turns to an external partner, they must preserve the security of both signatories and the region. The text does not provide for a general Australian veto on Honiara’s external relations. It does not specifically target China.

The Chinese precedent of 2022 remains in the background

Beijing and Honiara had signed a framework agreement on security cooperation in 2022, the signature of which had been confirmed by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. China presented it as a means of cooperating, inter alia, on law and order, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. The new treaty with Australia does not declare this agreement null and void and does not alone address the question of the compatibility of their implementing rules.

The difference is important: a foreign-controlled base, police cooperation, a civilian yard and a commercial agreement are not covered by the same provisions. The agreement with Canberra sets rules for the first subjects; It does not prohibit, for example, a foreign civilian investment solely because of the nationality of its financier. The next step will be how governments distinguish when a project affects a port, digital network or other infrastructure that is deemed sensitive.

Mobility and financing: modalities still to be defined

The Treaty also provides that Australia shall facilitate the movement of Solomon Islands nationals and that both countries shall develop vocational mobility and training. He urged Canberra to support the creation and capitalization of a Solomon Islands sovereign wealth fund and to provide budgetary support. It also includes a partnership in infrastructure and renewable energy development. The signed text does not set the timetable or amounts for all these commitments alone.

A joint committee, which must meet at least once a year, will monitor the application of the Treaty. Both Governments still need to define their priorities and develop a funding plan. The signature opens this phase but does not enter into force: Article 9 will apply upon receipt of the last diplomatic notification confirming the completion of internal procedures.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews