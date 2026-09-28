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AUN JOSEPH’S SOCIAL BALANCE — A year and a half after his election, where is Lebanon?

A year and a half after Joseph Aoun’s election, eight out of ten Lebanese still live below the poverty line.

472 000 departures since 2021, 63% of young people want to emigrate, 40% of doctors have left the country: the exodus does not slow down.

Children at work, psychological distress on the rise: the social crisis strikes the most vulnerable.

In the face of this urgency, what is the outcome for the Aoun Presidency? Emergency measures, but no structural reform.

And above all: how the Lebanese banks blocked for seven years the law intended to distribute the losses, further aggravating each year the situation of depositors.

An estimate, without complacency, of the real state of the country.

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