The European Union awards journalists from Lebanon, Palestine, Syria and Iraq at the 2026 Samir Kassir Prize

- Advertisement -

80

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On 21 September 2026, the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon and the Samir Kassir Foundation announced the results of theeedition of the Samir Kassir Prize for Press Freedom, at a ceremony in the gardens of the Sursock Palace in Beirut. Created and funded by the European Union, this award is internationally recognized as a major distinction in press freedom and as the most prestigious journalistic award in the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf. Since 2006, the ceremony has been held annually to commemorate the assassination of Lebanese journalist Samir Kassir on 2 June 2005 in Beirut and to celebrate his life, values and intellectual and professional struggle.