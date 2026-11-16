Audi Bank announces approximately 64 million dollars of recurring net profit over the first nine months of 2026. Its unaudited consolidated statements show a decrease in group share income, revenues and operating expenses. On the balance sheet, customer deposits and own funds decreased compared to December 2025. The bank refers to a selective resumption of credit, without announcing in this publication new arrangements for repayment of deposits.

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Audi Bank announces a recurring net profit of approximately 64 million dollars for the first nine months of 2026. Its unaudited consolidated statements as at September 30, however, show a decline in income attributable to the shareholders of the group. It reached £5,743.4 billion, compared with £8,536 billion in the same period of 2025.

The bank presents these two indicators separately in its financial reporting. The dollar amount corresponds to the profit it describes as recurring. The group shares the result in the consolidated profit and loss account in Lebanese pounds. These figures do not constitute an announcement of repayment of deposits.

Audi Bank: Revenues and Expenses Decline

Total operating income was £20,100 billion in January-September 2026, compared to £31,568.1 billion a year earlier. The net interest margin decreased to $11,121.1 billion, compared to $13,958.6 billion. Net commissions remain much closer to their previous level: 7,707.4 billion, compared to 7,745.1 billion.

Financial transactions also show large differences between the two periods. Net gains on financial investments increased from £17,180.2 billion to £88.1 billion. In the opposite direction, the result of market operations is again positive, at 578.5 billion, after a loss of 7,436.9 billion.

The decrease in expenses reduces revenue. Operating expenditures decreased to £14,193.9 billion, compared to £21,810.2 billion. However, staff costs increased to 8,024.2 billion, compared with 7,396 billion. The decline is mainly due to other operating expenditure, which fell to $5,301.7 billion, compared with $13,699.5 billion.

The operating profit thus stands at £6,722 billion, compared with £9,458.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025. After taxes, the consolidated profit reaches 5,743.5 billion, before taking into account minority interests.

A lower balance sheet than at the end of 2025

For the balance sheet, the comparison covers December 31, 2025, not September 2025. As at 30 September 2026, consolidated assets amounted to £1,295,842 billion, compared to $1,353,435.4 billion at the previous closure.

Client deposits increased from £1,152,576 billion to £1,102,031.2 billion. Total own funds also decreased from 103 700.4 billion to 100 112.2 billion. Net outstanding loans and advances to customers remain close to their December level: 101,090.8 billion, compared to 101,870.6 billion.

A credit recovery announced as selective

Audi Bank reports continuing to provide new financing prudently and selectively, with strict credit criteria. She also said that she was continuing the development of her neo platform. These stated guidelines do not give in this publication the volume of new loans granted during the period.

The bank’s liquidity and risk management is pending restructuring of the sector and the deposit processing framework. Consequently, its publication does not allow for an increased availability of funds for each applicant to be deducted from the advertised profit.

The tables explicitly state « unaudited ». Audi Bank states that they meet regulatory disclosure requirements and must be read with its complete financial statements. In particular, it refers to its 2025 annual report and the accompanying information.

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