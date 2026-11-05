Amman: An officer killed, a suspect arrested

A member of the Jordanian General Security was killed and an officer injured in a stabbing attack on Thursday, 5 November, in Amman. The suspect was arrested by a patrol. In the afternoon, the State Security Court prosecutor announced the opening of an investigation.
The victim is Corporal Jawad al-Salayta. According to the General Security Directorate, the attack occurred at 1220 Jordanian time, Al-Madina Al-Munawwara Street, in the capital. A man caught the corporal and hit him with a gun while on duty. The officer was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
An officer injured during arrest
A patrol intervened immediately and controlled the attacker. The commanding officer was injured in the face during the confrontation, according to the General Security communiqué. Hospitalized, he is in a stable state.
Jordanian authorities call the attack terrorist. According to the first elements of their investigation, the suspect prepared an attack against members of the security forces. At this stage, this qualification is based on statements by the Jordanian services. The press release does not identify the suspect or report any affiliation to a group.
The State Security Court Prosecutor
The Attorney General of the State Security Court confirmed that his prosecution had initiated investigations into the attack. His announcement, broadcast in the afternoon, does not specify the charges.
Prince Fayçal ben Hussein, who ensures regency in the absence of King Abdullah II, went to the bedside of the wounded officer at the Medical City. He expressed his condolences for the death of Corporal al-Salayta and condemned the attack. The sovereign follows the evolution of the investigation, the prince said.
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