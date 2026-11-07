Akkar : Joumeh trains a commission after tensions

The union of the municipalities of Jumeh, the mukhtars and local personalities announce a follow-up commission after the tensions between Akkar al-Atika and Fnaydeq. In their statement of 7 November, they called on the national authorities and the army to intervene. In particular, they denounce attacks against school drivers, closed roads and threats, without providing a detailed assessment. They seek justice and refuse to hold a locality responsible for the actions of certain individuals.

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The union of the municipalities of Jumeh and the association of its mukhtars announce a follow-up commission after the tensions between Akkar al-Atika and Fnaydeq. In a press release issued on Saturday, November 7, 2026, participants at a local meeting requested the intervention of the national authorities. They call for the protection of the inhabitants and the return of the dispute to the judicial institutions.

A Joumeh commission to follow the steps

The meeting involved the council of the municipal union, mukhtars and local personalities. It focused on the consequences of recent events for security and civil peace in Akkar, according to the press release.

The announced committee will bring together representatives of the Union and mukhtars. It must follow up with the competent authorities on security, judicial and administrative matters. The participants also assign him a mission of dialogue, in order to prepare a lasting solution respecting the rights of the parties.

The text does not give the nominative composition of this committee or a timetable for its meetings. It announces its formation, without mentioning an agreement already reached between the two localities.

An appeal to the authorities and the army

The signatories address the President of the Republic, the President of Parliament, the President of the Council of Ministers and the command of the army. They call for urgent intervention, within the framework of each person’s competence, to contain tensions and address the causes of the dispute.

They want measures to protect citizens and a solution that they present as fair and definitive. Their appeal does not constitute the announcement of a decision of the requested authorities. The press release does not mention any response from these officials.

Attacks on school drivers

The participants condemn attacks on citizens, especially those bus drivers carrying students. They also denounce roadblocks, threats and calls for discord on social networks. These facts are reported in their communiqué, which does not detail each incident.

No number of victims, affected vehicles or blocked roads is indicated. Nor does the text provide any medical assessment. It requests that the persons responsible for the reported acts be subject to the procedures laid down by law.

The municipal union affirms that it reserves the right to initiate available judicial proceedings within the limits of its competence. It targets persons whose involvement in acts threatening security would be established. The press release does not, however, announce the filing of a specific complaint.

Refusing collective charges

The signatories call for restraint and cessation of escalation. They refuse that a city or local community bears responsibility for the actions of certain individuals. They invoke historical relations between the inhabitants of Akkar to defend this position.

They reaffirm the need for State judicial and security institutions to protect rights and resolve disputes. The commission must now bring these requests to the official interlocutors, without a deadline announced for a first meeting.

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