On 20 November 2003, the House of Representatives adopted the final version of the United States bill linking sanctions to the Syrian withdrawal from Lebanon. George W. Bush signed the text in December. The military withdrawal took place in 2005 after a UN resolution and mobilizations in Lebanon.

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On 20 November 2003, the United States House of Representatives adopted, by 408 votes to 8, the version of the bill which made the Syrian withdrawal from Lebanon one of the conditions imposed in Damascus to avoid American sanctions. George W. Bush only signed the text on December 12. Syrian troops left Lebanon only in 2005, following a Security Council resolution and Lebanese mobilizations.

A second vote in the Chamber

The House had already adopted a first version of the text, numbered H.R. 1828, on 15 October 2003. The Senate amended it and approved it on 11 November by 89 votes to 4. On 20 November, representatives were therefore called upon to take a decision not on a new draft, but on the amendments made by the other Chamber. No. 654 rules this last stage in Congress before the text is transmitted to the Presidency.

One of the amendments gives the White House room for manoeuvre. The text contains restrictions on certain exports and the choice of at least two additional measures from a list which includes, inter alia, investment restrictions or a reduction in diplomatic contacts. It also provides that the President may exclude all or part of the sanctions referred to if he considers this derogation necessary for the national security of the United States and reports thereon to the Congressional commissions. The version signed in December is not limited to Lebanon: withdrawal is one of several conditions that the executive must consider together.

Opposed Lebanese Positions

The Syrian presence was then subject to opposing Lebanese positions. On 17 September 2003, the former Head of Government Michel Aoun, then in exile, intervened in Washington at a round table organized by a subcommittee of the House. The committee’s report confirms its participation. He defended the adoption of the American text on behalf of Lebanese sovereignty, without speaking on behalf of the current government.

Almost a year later, the official representative of Lebanon defended a different position before the Security Council. On 2 September 2004, he invoked the Taif agreement and the bilateral agreements with Damascus to explain the presence of Syrian troops. He also challenged the Council’s intervention in the Lebanese presidential election. Resolution 1559, adopted that day, calls for the withdrawal of all foreign forces still present in Lebanon, without naming Syria in that provision.

April 2005: withdrawal on the ground

Following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri on 14 February 2005, demonstrations followed in Beirut. On 8 March, a rally organized mainly by Hezbollah supported the Syrian presence. On 14 March, the opponents in turn protested and called for withdrawal. On 26 April Damascus informed the United Nations that it had completed its military withdrawal. The UN verification mission concluded in May the withdrawal of troops and equipment, while reporting the case of an undemarcated border area and the inability to confirm the departure of all intelligence services.

20 November 2003 therefore marks a decision of the American Congress, not a departure of troops. The Washington vote, the Security Council’s appeal and the mobilization in Lebanon were in the same period, but none alone explained the 2005 withdrawal.

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