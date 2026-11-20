Donald Trump said he was not rushing to make a decision on Iran and referred the discussion back to the New Year. When asked to return from China, the US President did not announce a date of strike or suspension of hostilities. The Senate separately rejected a request for the withdrawal of American forces.

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Donald Trump said Thursday, November 19, that he was not rushing to decide on Iran and that he would see it after the beginning of the year. Questioned separately on the hypothesis of new strikes, the US President also referred the discussion back to the post-New Year. He did not announce a date of operation or a formal suspension of hostilities.

Comments on China’s Return

In a telephone interview with Axios during his return from China, Donald Trump indicated that he was not hasty to make a decision about Iran and that he would see what would happen after the beginning of the year. He made similar remarks to Reuters on his plane. Questioned this time about possible new strikes, he replied that he would talk about it after the New Year.

Donald Trump’s point of view is when he says he wants to look at it or talk about it again. It does not constitute a fixed date for an operation, nor does it constitute an undertaking to exclude the use of force until then. This public indication is new to the internal discussions previously reported.

A separate vote in the Senate

On the same Thursday, the U.S. Senate rejected resolution H.Con.Res.93, which called for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from hostilities against Iran. The rejection did not set a military timetable. Donald Trump’s vote and talks are therefore two distinct steps: the Senate voted on a request for withdrawal, while the President publicly referred to the time when he intended to speak again about the aftermath of the conflict.

The statement issued by China following the meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen does not contain any commitment to the conflict with Iran. Nor is the US President’s interview a joint announcement from the three countries.

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