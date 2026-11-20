In Spain, the SEMAF driver’s union lifted its call for a strike on 23 November after an agreement on railway safety. The text focuses on weather warnings and the monitoring of trainsets. The traffic of each train remains to be checked with the company concerned.

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The Spanish Union of Train Drivers (SEMAF) announced on Friday 20 November the lifting of its strike scheduled for Monday 23. It refers to an agreement on rail safety, in particular on the conduct to be carried out in the event of inclement weather and on the monitoring of certain trains. The withdrawal of this notice alone does not guarantee the movement of each train.

A signed protocol for weather warnings

According to the union, a protocol on hazardous weather events was signed on 19 November and incorporated as a binding annex for the railway network. Weather management was one of the points still under discussion. The union also indicated that Renfe had signed a correction plan for several train series. According to his report, a train whose incident remains open must not be returned to service on the sole ground that the correction period has expired if there is no interim measure controlling the risk.

SEMAF also announces monthly follow-up meetings and a tripartite arrangement being formalized with the Spanish Railway Safety Agency and the Labour Inspectorate. These commitments leave some measures to be implemented: cancellation of the movement is not valid for their implementation.

Driving time rules will come into force later

The negotiated mechanism adds to a separate Decree-Law, published on 11 November and validated on 18 November by the Permanent Congressional Delegation. The text deals in particular with the calculation of driving interruptions and incorporates into railway legislation principles designed to encourage the reporting of incidents. The article on driving times provides for an entry into force six months after the publication of the decree, to allow companies time to adapt their organisation.

For travellers on Monday 23, the verified change is the withdrawal of the call to strike of the SEMAF. The timetable and condition of a specific train remain to be checked with the company operating it.

Cover photo: a Renfe AVE in Madrid-Atocha station, December 30, 2021. Archive, unrelated to the November 2026 movement.MNXANL / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Resized whole image; Libnanews dressing under the same license.

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