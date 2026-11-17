The mayor of Zekrit describes a cut-off savings and a still-tenant municipality. The municipal headquarters remains a goal, without detailed funding announced.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In Zekrit, Metn, the municipal building project remains suspended from the municipality’s financial capacity. Its president, Adib Morcos, claims that the crisis has started saving for this investment and other work. The municipality therefore continues to rent its premises, while seeking to finance its daily services.

In an interview published on 17 November by Al Joumhouria, the mayor presents a programme where road, lighting, waste and the means of administration go through the same prerequisite: to rebuild revenues and control expenses. The real estate project remains a mandate objective, not a project with announced funding.

A city seat still to be financed

According to Adib Morcos, the municipality had accumulated reserves for several years, notably to establish a permanent seat. The financial crisis has reduced this capacity. It wishes to create the conditions for the start of the project for the remaining four to five years of the mandate, without announcing a firm date.

The difference between an objective and a funded programme is decisive. No building budget, lost savings, construction contract or financing plan is presented in the maintenance. These elements therefore do not allow to quantify the loss sustained by Zekrit or to announce the forthcoming construction of the town hall.

For the mayor, having a clean building would improve the stability of the institution and the reception conditions of the inhabitants. But the initial investment has to find its place among other needs, while the rent of the current headquarters remains an operating burden.

The Nahr el-Kalb road as a priority

The municipal official attaches particular importance to the Zekrit-Nahr al-Kalb link. It wants to improve its coating, create safe passageways and strengthen lighting. It presents this axis as an important link between the Metn and Kesrouan, whose traffic requires better safety.

However, it does not provide a detailed schedule or envelope for these developments. Again, these are municipal priorities expressed, not an announcement of work already assigned.

Daily expenditure weighs on investment

Public lighting illustrates the constraints described by the mayor. The weak power supply, according to him, requires the use of private generators to illuminate the streets, with additional charges. Cleanliness and waste also require continuous effort.

Adib Morcos also cites the need for vehicles and equipment for road operations, as well as the strengthening of the municipal police and administrative staff. This list is not an adopted recruitment plan. It describes the means it considers necessary to improve service.

Revenue and urban planning, two levers announced

The municipality intends to improve recovery and control costs. The mayor states that this approach had already strengthened his resources, without publishing in this budget series interview to measure evolution.

At the urban level, it advocates a stricter application of the construction rules, including withdrawals and parking, in order to preserve the character of the locality. Zekrit’s case thus points to two horizons: to provide the services immediately necessary and to regain an investment capacity. The municipal building remains the concrete symbol of this second objective, still conditioned on resources that are not detailed.

Illustration: Lebanese book notes, archival photograph published in May 2020. It does not represent the municipal funds. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews