Yassine Jaber announced a contract with Alvarez to control recipients of government support, according to MP Tony Frangié’s office. The meeting on 16 November focused on the implementation of the 2021 text and the protection of applicants. The mechanism referred to involves Finance, Justice and the Bank of Lebanon. It does not yet present any findings on beneficiaries or date of submission of the report. Possible responsibilities remain to be established.

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The audit of public aid goes back to discussions on financial reform. Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced a contract with Alvarez during a meeting with MP Tony Frangié on 16 November. According to the press release from the MP’s office, this approach must implement the Law of 2021 on the control of beneficiaries of government support.

The audit of public aid, an identified site

The interview brought together Yassine Jaber, Tony Frangié and his adviser, lawyer Antoine Fenianos. Participants discussed the draft law on financial regularization and protection of depositors. They also discussed the implementation of oversight and anti-corruption mechanisms.

The press release gives the Minister the announcement of a contract concluded by Finance, in cooperation with the Bank of Lebanon, with Alvarez. It links this intervention to a mechanism common to the Departments of Finance and Justice.

The reference text concerns beneficiaries of government support. It was adopted in 2021 following a proposal by Tony Frangié. The Member now calls for its application in the context of the reorganization of the financial sector.

An announced check, not conclusions

The announcement concerns the organisation of the audit. It does not present conclusions on the beneficiaries examined and does not designate any person responsible for irregularities. The launching of a control does not prejudge its results or any judicial follow-up.

The distinction is also important for applicants. The examination of the use of public aid and the treatment of their claims answer different questions, even if the officials place them in the same debate on financial confidence.

Tony Frangié believes that the protection of applicants must be accompanied by an identification of responsibilities. It presents the implementation of the law as a step in establishing the facts. This position expresses the political objective of monitoring, not the result of work already completed.

Two ministries associated with implementation

The mechanism mentioned by Yassine Jaber combines Finance and Justice, with the cooperation of the central bank for the announced contract. It must give an operational translation of the 2021 text.

At this stage, the communiqué does not set a date for the submission of the report. The mission’s detailed scope and schedule of work will determine the next stage of this audit.

The Ministry of Finance, photographed by archives, date of shooting not established. This image does not represent the meeting of November 16. © Libnanews.

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