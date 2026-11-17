The World Food Programme is announcing a reduction in its distribution of hot meals in Gaza, which is now provided every other day for lack of funding. Food packages and monetary aid are also reduced. This announcement comes after the health warnings related to the rains, already processed by Libnanews. It puts relief funding and access to displaced families at the forefront. The article distinguishes WFP’s food needs in Palestine from IOM’s housing needs.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the World Food Programme reported that hot meals were only distributed every other day in Gaza for lack of funding. Food parcels and monetary aid have also been reduced, while the rains are damaging shelter and the reserves of displaced families.

A reduction in aid for winter entry

In a joint communiqué with the International Organization for Migration, WFP warns that food progress remains fragile and dependent on relief. It estimated its funding shortfall for the next six months at $436 million to help two million people in Palestine. This amount is therefore not limited to Gaza.

IOM claims $173 million for shelters, plus $9 million to improve sites, including drainage. Agencies also describe access restrictions and delays for pumps, fuel and winter equipment.

After the health alert, the issue of distributions

Libnanews had dealt on 14 NovemberwHO alert on respiratory infections and rain damage. The announcement of the day brings a distinct element: the effective reduction of food distributions. Needs are not limited to tent replacement; families must also be able to maintain food and prepare meals.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews