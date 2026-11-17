An official from the Iranian province of Hormozgan attributed attacks on several points in the Qeshm area to the American army on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Ahmad Nafisi states that residential and commercial areas, as well as vital and service infrastructure, have not suffered damage. According to him, the rescue is in a state of maximum alert. The statements consulted do not specify the targets or the human impact. The allocation to the United States is not confirmed by an audited US declaration.

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An official from the Iranian province of Hormozgan attributed to the American army attacks on several points in the area of Qeshm Island on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Ahmad Nafisi assures that vital infrastructure and services on the island have not been damaged. This allocation is not confirmed by an audited US declaration.

Local authorities say situation under control

Ahmad Nafisi, Deputy Governor for Political, Security and Social Affairs of Hormozgan, said that the attacks had not caused any damage to residential and commercial areas or to vital and service infrastructure.

The official added that the situation in Qeshm was under control. According to him, all relief services, public services and executive authorities on the island are in a state of maximum alert. It asked the inhabitants to follow the information disseminated by the official authorities.

Targets and human outcomes are not specified

The statements consulted do not specify the target sites or the means used. They do not give a human assessment and do not allow for any damage to military installations. The absence of damage announced by the person responsible concerns the categories of buildings and infrastructure he cites.

Qeshm lies in the Strait of Ormuz, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. At this stage, the American responsibility for this episode remains an accusation of the Iranian local authorities.

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