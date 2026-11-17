An Indian sailor remains missing after the attack on the gas tanker Tara Gas in the Strait of Ormuz. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on 17 November that 21 citizens had been evacuated to Khasab and that two injured had been hospitalized. Oman announces 24 people evacuated in total. The vessel, under Panamanian flag, had 25 crew members, including 24 Indians. This update replaces the first announcements that all sailors were safe and sound. Research continues.

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An Indian sailor remains missing and two others were hospitalized after the attack by the gas tanker Tara Gas in the Strait of Ormuz, according to the report released on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Oman announced that it had evacuated 24 crew members from the Panamanian flag.

Research continues from Oman

On the Indian side, 21 nationals evacuated to Khasab on land, two wounded admitted to hospital and one missing, out of 24 Indians on board. The Embassy of India in Oman is monitoring search and rescue operations with the Omani authorities.

The Omani Maritime Security Centre announced the evacuation of 24 people from Tara Gas after a fire about two nautical miles from the coast of Musandam Governorate. The vessel carried a crew of 25 people, including 24 Indian nationals. The total number of persons evacuated announced by Oman should therefore not be confused with the total number of Indian sailors.

A Reassuring First Check

The Indian Minister of Maritime Transport, Sarbananda Sonowal, had first announced that all crew members were safe and sound. He then reported another attack forcing the crew to abandon the vessel, with 24 people found and an Indian seaman missing. This update replaces its first balance sheet.

The Indian ministry placed the attack, which it condemned on Monday, 16 November. The British initial alert UKMTO 208-26 on that day at 7 p.m. UTC reported an attack seven nautical miles north of Khasab: the ship was stopped and its engine room was on fire. The position indicated for the initial attack and for the evacuation are distinct.

New Delhi calls for an end to attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure and for the restoration of freedom of navigation. The cross-referenced elements do not allow the Tara Gas attack to be attributed to an identified author.

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