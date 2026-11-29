In Jounieh, the rate published on arrival is not the same in French and English. In Beirut and Cyprus, comparing places also requires checking the draught.

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On the page dedicated to the yachts of passage in Jounieh, the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon (ATCL) displays 100 dollars of entry tax. The French version indicates an amount per person; the English version, one amount per boat. The site does not specify which of the two formulations is authentic. For four people on board, the difference between the two calculations is $300, before even counting the mooring price.

In Jounieh, the tax is not confused with the price of the place

Both versions report $100 per person and $15 per vessel for customs clearance. Applied to a yacht carrying four people, the two wordings would lead to 515 or 815 dollars for the only entrance and exit fees displayed. This calculation illustrates the inconsistency of the page: it does not constitute an estimate or confirmation of the amount currently collected. Dockside and mooring services are not included.

The captain’s office asks the yachts for a customs declaration from the last port visited and a warrant when the skipper is not the owner. An invoice should distinguish between the amounts due for formalities, the price of the place, the fixed agency charges where applicable and the services charged according to consumption. Without the duration, dimensions of the vessel and the number of persons, two amounts displayed are not comparable.

A 40-metre yacht does not enter anywhere where a 40-metre square is announced

The draught is the distance between the water surface and the lowest submerged point of the vessel. It should be compared to the depth available throughout the route, from the channel to the assigned place, not only in the deepest area of the basin. The width of the boat and the margin under its keel also count.

For Beirut, Solidere indicated in its 2009 annual report a capacity of 186 units, 5 to 65 metres in length. This historical data does not confirm the number of places available today or their depth. In Cyprus, the operator of Ayia Napa announces 360 places at sea and basin depths of 3.5 to 7 meters. It requires length, width and draught before confirming a place: the maximum depth of the basin is therefore not a guaranteed depth at each location.

No cost classification between the two countries

Public documents do not provide two quotes for the same yacht, dates and services in Lebanon and Cyprus. They also do not publish a statement of the stopovers Lebanon would have lost because of prices or depth. On the other hand, the comparison points to two information that ports should publish up-to-date: the tariff for a standard stopover, including formalities, and the allowable draught by docking area.

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